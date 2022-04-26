Three individuals with strong area ties will be among a group of 10 to be inducted into the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with a May 15 ceremony in Wisconsin Rapids.
The group will include:
- Bob Johnson, who started as an assistant coach at Milton High School in 1983 and went on to lead the Red Hawks to the 2002 WIAA state team championship as head coach.
- Dan Pernat, a three-time team captain at the University of Wisconsin and 1965 NCAA Tournament runner-up who went on to coach two years at Evansville and 23 years at Milton.
- Wendell Bean, who wrestled at UW-Whitewater and coached 23 years at Whitewater High School.
The induction ceremony will be held at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells on May 15, with lunch at 12:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow. A social meet-and-greet will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Woodside Sports Dome adjacent to the resort.
Information on the area honorees:
Bob Johnson—Johnson led Milton to a 199-35 record in 13 seasons as head coach, following seven years as an assistant. He led the program to 11 consecutive Southern Lakes Conference championships, 10 WIAA regional titles, seven sectional titles and seven team state appearances.
His team won runner-up honors in the Division 1 state team tournament in 1995, before ending Wisconsin Rapids’ run of seven consecutive championships in 2002.
Johnson coached 58 wrestlers to individual conference championships and led 57 wrestlers to the state tournament, with 38 of them becoming placewinners. He coached two state champions and six runners-up. Johnson was named state Coach of the Year in 2002.
Dan Pernat—A native of Oconomowoc, Pernat placed third in the WIAA state tournament at 180 pounds in 1962. He went on to earn three academic all-American honors at Wisconsin and was team MVP during his NCAA runner-up season of 1965. He closed his career with a third-place finish in the 1966 Big Ten tournament.
After two years at Evansville, Pernat taught physical education and coached wrestling at Milton for 23 years and never had a losing season. Pernat coached Mike Barlass, a two-time WIAA state champion who went on to become the first Wisconsin wrestler to win a national high school championship.
Inducted into the Milton Area Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, Pernat and his wife, Ingrid, have two sons who had successful wrestling careers: Jason, a WIAA state champ in 1996 who went on to wrestle at Wisconsin, and Mike a four-time state qualifier who wrestled at UW-La Crosse.
Wendall Bean—Bean came from Culver, Indiana, and started his collegiate career at William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He earned the school’s Male Athlete of the Year award as a freshman, but decided to transfer to UW-Whitewater to wrestle for the legendary Willie Myers. Bean participated in three NAIA national tournaments for the Warhawks.
After graduating in 1980, Bean went to Whitewater High School as a physical education instructor and assistant wrestling and track coach. He took over as the Whippets’ head coach in 1984.
In 23 years as head coach, Whitewater went 206-94, won 14 WIAA regional titles, two sectional titles, one Southern Lakes Conference titles and won 46 team tournaments. The Whippets advanced to the WIAA state team tournament twice, and he coached 41 individual state qualifiers and 43 individual Southern Lakes Conference champs.
Other honorees—The other individuals to be honored, with their career locations and schools:
Bob Bassuener: Auburndale, UW La Crosse, UW Stevens Point, West De Pere, Port Edwards, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
Mike Briggs: Richland Center, UW La Crosse, Plymouth.
Steve Engelland: Two Rivers, Campbellsport, Neenah, Kimberly, Marion, UW Whitewater, UW Oshkosh, Oshkosh North.
Don Hale: Winneconne, Watertown.
Chuck Rasmussen: Lancaster, Spring Green/River Valley, UW Platteville.
Joe Reasbeck: Superior, UW Superior.
Jody VanLaanen: Ashwaubenon, UW Madison, UW Whitewater, Green Bay W/SW, West Bend East and Adak, Alaska.