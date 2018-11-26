Janesville Craig's wrestling team featured nine underclassmen sectional qualifiers a year ago.
Janesville Parker may open the season tonight with a lineup that is half full of freshmen.
Area schools return a total of nine state qualifiers from a year ago, led by state runners-up Keeanu Benton (Janesville Craig, Division 1, 285 pounds) and Jackson Hauri (Brodhead/Juda, D2, 152).
But with the high school wrestling season set to begin tonight, it seems the area landscape may be dominated by fresh faces.
Cougars hope to keep building
Janesville Craig advanced wrestlers to the sectional tournament at nearly all 14 weight classes last season.
Ten of those wrestlers return in 2018-19, and only one of them--Benton--is a senior.
Head coach Mark Mullen hopes his sophomore- and junior-laden team can build off that foundation.
"It's about taking the next step," said Mullen, whose team opens the season with a Big Eight Conference dual at Verona on Friday. "We've got a lot of guys who are really hoping to improve on where they finished last year. And we know they can."
Benton, a University of Wisconsin football recruit, looks to be the only senior in the varsity lineup. He lost to nationally-ranked Keaton Kluever, a senior from Kaukauna, in the D1 state championship bout last year.
"Only one senior in the lineup, but a good senior," Mullen said. "He's a good kid, and we'll rely on him to be a leader for this group."
Joining Benton as team captains are seniors Mayson MacLennan, Marshall Getchell and Mitchell Schumann. MacLennan and Schumann finished third and fourth, respectively, at sectionals.
Other returning wrestlers who competed at sectionals include: Joey Coulter, Juan Armas, Joey Bellomo, Aiden Romack, Alex Thompson and Brady Schenk.
Mullen said Middleton and Sun Prairie remain the Cougars' toughest Big Eight opponents. Sun Prairie won the league dual-meet title last year, and Craig won the tournament crown.
"We'd like to get that dual-meet title, and it's been a long time since we won regionals," Mullen said. "It's been a long time. But we like to set lofty goals."
Fleming debuts with young team
Shane Fleming will make his debut as Janesville Parker's head coach tonight when the Vikings go to Madison East for a Big Eight dual.
Fleming said he could have as many as six or seven freshmen in his first lineup.
"We're a very young team," Fleming said. "There's a lot of learning going on. Most of them have wrestled coming up, so they're not brand-spanking new.
"It's all about effort and heart. Those things can take you a long ways. You've just got to push the pace and give effort. That's all you can ask out of these guys, and we'll build from there."
Parker returns no wrestlers who have competed at the sectional level.
Returning varsity wrestlers include sophomore Nick Lux and senior Damian Quaerna, who each finished one victory away from sectionals last season.
"We're expecting big things out of Nick this year, and we think Damian should be solid, too," Fleming said.
Fleming acknowledged his team may go through some early growing pains but said he feels good about the direction of the program.
"We're figuring it out a little bit as we go, but it's an exciting time," he said. "It's a young lineup, but I think the future is very bright at Parker."
Elks lead area with three returning state qualifiers
No area team has a larger core of returning wrestlers with state experience than Elkhorn.
That doesn't necessarily mean head coach Ken Reynolds feels like he's got a room full of veterans.
"We graduated 10 guys last year and graduated 11 the year before, so it's a little bit of a changing of the guard," Reynolds said. "The cupboard is a little clean, but we've got a great group of kids, great group of coaches and a new wrestling room that has to be one of the best facilities in the state.
"We're entering a little different era, but we're in a good place."
Senior Daniel Stilling will be a impactful senior leader for the Elks. He finished third in D1 at 132 pounds last season.
Junior Colman Karl and sophomore Payton Jacobson also wrestled at state, giving the young Elks a trio of wrestlers to lean on.
"Dan will expect to make a run and contend for a state title," Reynolds said. "Both Colman and Payton will expect to be on the podium, no doubt about it. So those expectations are there, and we have three or four guys behind them with considerable experience in our lineup.
"So the difference will be the young guys. Can the other six or seven guys step into those varsity roles? We'll see how well they do."
The Elks will be tested immediately. They open the season Thursday against Waterford and face Burlington in their second Southern Lakes dual meet. Reynolds expects those two teams to be ranked in the top five in the state and battle it out for the SLC title.
Lake Geneva Badger returns junior Jake Stritesky, a state qualifier at 113 pounds.
In the Badger South, expect Stoughton to continue its dominant run. The Vikings won the D1 state team title last year after finishing second three years in a row.
Milton High senior Mason Dutcher is coming off a season where he reached the state semifinals at 113 pounds.
In Division 2, Hauri leads a trio of area Rock Valley Conference wrestlers who reached the podium last year.
Hauri lost just three matches as a junior, including a 10-2 decision to Evansville/Albany's Nolan Kicmol in the 152-pound state championship.
Branden Lange, Kicmol's step-brother, is coming off a fifth-place finish at 285 pounds for Evansville/Albany.
And Edgerton junior Cole Bavery took fifth at 132 pounds a year ago. With Bavery leading the charge, the Crimson Tide could be a team to watch out for during the Rock Valley dual-meet season.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse