JANESVILLE—For the third straight year after 12 defeats in a row, Janesville Parker secured the Kaster-Cramer Trophy against Janesville Craig on Wednesday night in a Big Eight conference wrestling meet. And for the second straight year, the margin of victory grew for the Vikings with their 50-21 win over their rivals (Parker won 40-37 in December 2020 and then 45-32 in January 2022).
“It’s huge for Parker wrestling,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “Craig was on a roll and won the Big Eight for years. To finally to get the Kaster-Cramer Trophy back here is awesome. It’s all about attitude and effort, and the kids had it tonight.”
After winning the toss, Parker elected to start the meet in the 160-pound weight class. The decision paid off with Cayden Brandenburg setting the tone with a pin of Sam Piper at 1:37. His six team points kicked off a 27-0 run for the Vikings that proved insurmountable.
“It was a great starting weight for us because we kind of knew Cayden was going to be the man tonight,” Fleming said. “He got us rolling, and the team started feeding off it. It was great start for us.”
Within the first minute of the match, Brandenburg had two authoritative takedowns against Piper and slammed him to the mat. After Piper escaped a hold and got back up, Brandenburg produced one more slamming takedown that led to his opening-meet pin.
“I was just trying to work some new moves,” Brandenburg said. “I’ve been practicing a lot and trying to get more confident in the moves.”
The next match of the night was between two talented wrestlers, Parker’s Eli Thurman and Craig’s Dominic Albrecht.
Thurman struck first in the first period, taking Albrecht to the mat. He couldn’t finish the job, however, as the Cougar fought hard to avoid a pin on one shoulder. Albrecht avoided the pin for 30 seconds to survive the period.
“He’s a leader and shows everybody else what they need to do,” Craig coach Jason Vogt said of Albrecht. “He sets that standard. He’s done a great job and he’s been a great leader in our wrestling room.”
Thurman was the aggressor for most of the match but couldn’t maneuver both of Albrecht’s shoulders to the mat. Albrecht got his shots in, but Thurman eventually won a 15-4 major decision.
At 182 pounds, Parker’s Cody Slatter recorded a technical fall at 5:08 against Craig’s Teegan Bryant-Burdick. The Vikings would then pin two more Cougars—Carter Wesley against Dante Albrecht at 1:20 in the 195-pound match and Jackson Kent against Austin Brantmeier at 2:22 in the 220-pound match—to give Parker its 27-0 lead.
Craig put its first points on the board in the heavyweight matchup between the Cougars’ George Greene and the Vikings’ Dean Harilal.
Neither wrestler could gain an edge in a scoreless first period. In the second, Greene took the lead with a three-point near fall and a one-point penalty. In the third period, Green scored on an escape and won the match in a 5-0 decision.
“It was a great match of the heavyweights,” Vogt said. “It’s always been fun to watch those two guys going at each other.”
At 106 pounds, Parker scored six more points after a pin from Mason Rooney at 0:30 against Craig’s Trajin Kirichkow.
The Cougars recorded their first pin of the night in the next match at 113 pounds when Aidyn Tucker got the better of Addison Friedrichs in 1:35.
Parker’s Nate Peters beat Craig’s Isaiah Gibbs in a 14-3 major decision at 120 pounds.
The next match of the meet was a close one with Parker’s Madex Norman and Craig’s Lucian Getchell battling for an advantage.
Getchell struck first, recording a takedown in the first period. Norman followed with an escape, and the 126-pounders headed into the second period in a stalemate.
In the second, both wrestlers scored on takedowns and escapes. In the third period, Norman came out on top after escaping his starting position and scoring on another takedown, taking a 7-6 decision.
“Madex Norman winning that match at 126 was outstanding,” Fleming said. “He outworked him, and that’s why he won. He battled to the bitter end and willed himself to that win.”
At 132 pounds, Parker’s Ian Straight pinned Craig’s Nadia Fuentes at 1:32. The Vikings recorded another win at 138 pounds when Shaun Sobczak won a 12-0 major decision against Caleb Wier.
The match of the night for Craig was at 145 pounds where the Cougars’ Landon Colson took on the Vikings’ Avery Keller. Colson asked his coach to be moved up a weight class to wrestle against his friend.
“I just love to compete and I think you have to have that mentality,” Colson said. “I just wanted to compete at my best and compete with the people I know.”
The two wrestlers battled hard in the first period. Keller attacked first and wrapped himself around Colson, who then used his strength to pick Keller up and slam him to the mat and score on a takedown. He was close to pinning Keller but couldn’t finish the job before the first two minutes ended.
Colson started the second period with a reversal that Keller eventually escaped from. Colson closed out the period with another takedown and a three-point near fall.
He finally ended the match in the third with a pinfall at 5:04.
Craig finished off the night with another pin when 152-pounder Braden Punzel took down Parker’s Dylan Gray at 1:14.
It wasn’t the outcome the Cougars were hoping for, but it was a great meet to gain experience and to prove their fighting spirit.
For Parker, it was another step in the team’s quest to be conference champions once again.
JANESVILLE PARKER 50, JANESVILLE CRAIG 21
106—Mason Rooney (Janesville Parker) over Trajin Kirichkow (Janesville Craig) (Fall 0:30).
113—Aidyn Tucker (Janesville Craig) over Addison Friedrichs (Janesville Parker) (Fall 1:35).
120—Nate Peters (Janesville Parker) over Isaiah Gibbs (Janesville Craig) (14-3).
126—Madex Norman (Janesville Parker) over Lucian Getchell (Janesville Craig) (7-6).
132—Ian Straight (Janesville Parker) over Nadia Fuentes (Janesville Craig) (Fall 1:32).
138—Shawn Sobczak (Janesville Parker) over Caleb Wier (Janesville Craig) (12-0).
145—Landon Colson (Janesville Craig) over Avery Keller (Janesville Parker) (Fall 5:04).
152—Braden Punzel (Janesville Craig) over Dylan Gray (Janesville Parker) (Fall 1:14).
160—Cayden Brandenburg (Janesville Parker) over Sam Piper (Fall 1:37).
170—Eli Thurman (Janesville Parker) over Dominick Albrecht (Janesville Craig) (15-4).
182—Cody Slatter (Janesville Parker) over Teegan Bryant-Burdick (Janesville Craig) (5:08).
195—Carter Wesley (Janesville Parker) over Dante Albrecht (Janesville Craig) (Fall 1:20).
220—Jackson Kent (Janesville Parker) over Austin Brantmeier (Janesville Craig) (Fall 2:22).
285—George Greene (Janesville Craig) over Dean Harilal (Janesville Parker) (5-0).