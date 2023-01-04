JANESVILLE—For the third straight year after 12 defeats in a row, Janesville Parker secured the Kaster-Cramer Trophy against Janesville Craig on Wednesday night in a Big Eight conference wrestling meet. And for the second straight year, the margin of victory grew for the Vikings with their 50-21 win over their rivals (Parker won 40-37 in December 2020 and then 45-32 in January 2022).

“It’s huge for Parker wrestling,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “Craig was on a roll and won the Big Eight for years. To finally to get the Kaster-Cramer Trophy back here is awesome. It’s all about attitude and effort, and the kids had it tonight.”

JVG_230105_WRESTLE01.jpg
Above: Janesville Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg competes in a 160-pound matchup with Janesville Craig’s Sam Piper during a dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday. Right: Janesville Parker’s Eli Thurman competes in a 170-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Dominick Albrecht.
JVG_230105_WRESTLE02.jpg
Right: Janesville Parker’s Eli Thurman competes in a 170-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Dominick Albrecht during its dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday.
JVG_230105_WRESTLE04.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Cody Slater competes in a 182-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Teegan Bryant-Burdick during the rivals' dual meet at Parker High School in Janesville on Wednesday. 
JVG_230105_WRESTLE03.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Jackson Kent competes in a 220-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Austin Brantmeier during its dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday.
JVG_230105_WRESTLE05.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Addison Friedrichs, bottom, competes in a 113-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Aiden Tucker during a dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday. 
JVG_230105_WRESTLE06.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Nate Peters competes in a 120-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Isaiah Gibbs during a dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday.
JVG_230105_WRESTLE07.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Shawn Sobczak competes in a 138-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Caleb Wier during a dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday. 
JVG_230105_WRESTLE08.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Avery Keller competes in a 145-pound match with Janesville Craig’s Landon Colson during a dual meet at Parker High School on Wednesday. 
