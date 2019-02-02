Evansville/Albany’s wrestling team continued its reign atop the Rock Valley Conference.

The Blue Devils won the title match at four different weights at Saturday’s conference tournament en route to their third straight team title.

Senior Jared Miller won the 120-pound match, while teammate Austin Scofield claimed the 126-pound title.

Evansville/Albany sophomore Matt Kostroun (132) and senior Adam Staver (138) were also title winners for the Blue Devils.

Evansville/Albany added a second-place finish in the 113-pound title match and had four wrestlers take home third-place honors.

Evansville/Albany’s team score of 251.5 was 51 points higher than second-place Whitewater (200.5), which received a win in the 145-pound title match from David Cushman.

Rock Valley

Conference meet

TEAM SCORES

Evansville/Albany 251.5, Whitewater 200.5, East Troy 168, Edgerton 161, Turner 134, Jefferson 126, Brodhead 109.5, Clinton 36, Big Foot 29.5

TITLE AND AREA THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106—Title: Ryen Hazzard (EDG) dec. Wyatt Kegley (ET), 4-2; Third: Gunner Katzenmeyer (EV) pinned Seth Mansfield (BROD), 4:09.

113—Title: Tommy Larson (ET) pinned Camden Staver (EV) 3:19; Third: Braden Erb (BROD) pinned Ashton Robinson (BF), 3:29.

120—Title: Jared Miller (EV) dec. Devon Harrison (TURN), 7-4; Third: Trenten Zahn (W) dec. Russell Waeffler (BROD), 7-1.

126—Title: Austin Scofield (EV) maj. Dec. Weston Wright (JEF), 14-4; Third: Johnson Moran (TURN) dec. Marcus DePorter (W), 6-3.

132—Title: Matt Kostroun (EV) pinned Cody Gamble (WW), 3:37; Third: Andres Beltran (TURN) ultimate tiebreaker over Ethan Dieckman (JEF), 1-1.

138—Title: Adam Staver (EV) pinned Jaden Salmieri (WW), 0:28; Third: Jayson Starr (BROD) dec. Daniel Clark (EDG), 4-0.

145—Title: David Cushman (W) sudden victory Raul Rojas (BF), 10-8; Third: Brian McCullough (BROD) maj. Dec. Evan Senter (EV), 10-1.

152—Title: Jackson Hauri (BROD) pinned Carter Friend (W), 1:54; Third: Patrick Crull (EV) dec. John Veselka (ET), 3-0.

160—Title: Dean Neff (JEFF) dec. Trevor Wilkinson (EDG), 4-2; Third: Jackson Dedick (ET) dec. Cal Ries (TURN), 9-8.

170—Title: Jake Dessart (ET) dec. Aaron Heine (JEF), 9-5; Third: Ricky Braunschweig (EV) dec. Garrett Ison (EDG), 6-4.

182—Title: Zach Wynstra (C) pinned Will Leibbrand (W), 1:40; Third: Dominic Hogan (EG) pinned Adam Adkins (EV), 2:34.

195—Title: Drew Ries (TURN) pinned Collin Roberts, 5:21; Third: Gehrig Monday (W) by forfeit.

220—Title: Jacob Price (ET) pinned Cody Krueger (TURN), 1:22; Third: Cutter Lange (EV) pinned Obyron Lee (JEF), 2:33.

285—Title: Reed Farrington (EDG) pinned Arturo Franco (W), 0:28; Third: Max Hudson (ET) pinned Waylon Klitzman (EV), 0:55.

Southern Lakes Conference meet—Elkhorn’s Daniel Stilling claimed the title at 138 pounds, becoming the Elks’ first four-time conference champion since 1982.

Stilling defeated Burlington’s Ben Kumprey by 11-6 decision.

Badger’s Kyle Freund earned a 9-2 decision over Wilmot’s Andrew Tucknott in the 285-pound title match.

Burlington won the team title with 262 points. Waterford took second with 244.5 points.

Southern Lakes

Conference meet

TEAM SCORES

Burlington 262, Waterford 244.5, Union Grove 144, Badger 136.5, Wilmot 133, Elkhorn 129, Delavan-Darien 85.5, Westosha Central 59

TITLE AND AREA THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106—Title: Cooper Willis (UG) pinned Josh Stritesky (BAD), 3:41; Third: Lucas Johnson (WAT) pinned Joey Showalter (ELK), 4:10.

113—Title: Jaden Bird (BUR) tie breaker over Payton Jacobson (ELK), 4-1.

120—Title: Hayden Halter (WAT) dec. Cade Willis (UG), 7-2; Third: Owen Chelminiak (DD) dec. Grant Koenen (BUR), 7-3.

126—Title: Jake Stritesky (BAD) sudden victory Joshua Cherba (WAT), 8-6.

132—Title: Zach Weiler (BUR) pinned Cole Hanson (DD), 0:51.

138—Title: Daniel Stilling (ELK) dec. Ben Kumprey (BUR), 11-6; Third: Lucas Winski (WAT) dec. Jared Greidanus (DD), 9-3.

145—Title: Cody Welker (BUR) maj. Dec. Jacob Cherba (WAT), 13-2.

152—Title: Alex Guardiola (WAT) maj. Dec. Max Ehlen (BUR), 11-3; Third: Logan Pye (WIL) dec. Giovany Gonazalez (DD), 5-4.

160—Title: Jake Skrundz (BUR) pinned Colman Karl (ELK), 2:37.

170—Title: Zach Kaminski (WAT) overtime dec.Qwade Gehrig (BUR), 6-4; Third: Aaron Taylor (ELK) pinned John Lininger (BAD), 0:57.

182—Title: Zach Wallace (BUR) maj. Dec. Keith Storm-Voltz (UG), 9-0.

195—Title: Tony Mastrocola (WAT) pinned Eric Gonzalez (DD), 4:55; Third: Patrick Keplar (BAD) pinned Brian Konz (BUR), 1:13.

220—Title: Boyd Biggs (WAT) maj. Dec. Wyatt Hayes (BUR), 16-4.

285—Title: Kyle Freund (BAD) dec. Andrew Tucknott (WIL), 9-2.

Badger Conference meet—Stoughton High School dominated the field in the Badger South conference meet with a 383.

The next closest score was Waunakee with a 281.5, and the highest area score was sixth-place Milton with a 174.

Milton’s Riley Nilo topped DeForest’s Chase Shorteed in the 106-pound title match, while teammate Mason Dutcher (120 pounds) lost to Waunakee’s Sam Lorenz in his title match.

Badger

Conference meet

TEAM SCORES

Stoughton 383, Waunakee 281.5, Sauk Prairie 213, Baraboo 190, Watertown 177.5, Milton 174, DeForest 139.5, Monroe 138.5, Fort Atkinson 114.5, Portage 107, Beaver Dam 95, Monona Grove/McFarland 94, Reedsburg 88 , Mount Horeb 35.5, Oregon 28.5

TITLE AND AREA THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106—Title: Riley Nilo (MIL) dec. Chase Shortreed (DF), 9-6.

113—Title: Nicolar Rivera (S) pinned Nick Schweitzer (WAU), 2:22; Third: Dawson Enge (SP) pinned Sawyer Brandenburg (FA), 4:37.

120—Title: Sam Lorenz (WAU) dec. Mason Dutcher (MIL), 8-4.

132—Title: Jessie Tijerina (P) dec. Edward Wilkowski (WAT), 10-4; Third: Berhett Statz (WAU) pinned Tyler Kersten (MIL), 4:26.

138—Title: Hunter Lewis (S) dec. Brody Hemauer (DF), 6-1.

145—Title: Luke Mechler (S) tech fall Zachary Gunderson (MG), 4:51 22-7.

152—Title: Gavin Model (S) dec. Nick Logan (WAT), 2-0; Third: John Gunderson (B) pinned Kade Desormeau (MIL), 3:48.

160—Title: Bryant Schaaf (SP) ultimate tie breaker Cade Spilde (S), 3-2; Third: Patrick Riley (MON) pinned Jordan Stivarius (MIL), 1:43.

170—Title: Colton Grindle (WAU) dec. Alex Witt (MON), 6-2.

182—Title: Zachary Marek (WAU) pinned James Fletcher (BD), 0:29.

195—Title: Brooks Empey (S) pinned Marcus Hankins (SP), 1:59.

220—Title: Reed Ryan (WAU) maj. Dec. Matt Brewster (WAT), 11-2.

285—Title: Connor Warren (SP) pinned Alex Nachtigall (WAT), 1:05.

Trailways Conference meet—Johnson Creek won a narrow race for the conference championship, outscoring second-place Dodgeland by just 14 points.

Parkview’s Korben Brown won the 152-pound title by pinning Princeton’s Casey Dykstra in 16 seconds.

Trailways

Conference meet

TEAM SCORES

Johnson Creek 180, Dodgeland 166, Horicon 140, Markesan 138, Princeton 137, Parkview 121, Deerfield 79, Lourdes Academy 66, Hustisford 53, Cambria-Fries 48, Oakfield 34, Palmyra-Eagle 20, Montello 2

TITLE AND AREA THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106—Title: Cole Slark (MAR) maj. Dec. Jayden Price (C), 11-2.

113—Title: Carter Newton (MAR) dec. Nicholas McDonough (D), 6-0; Third: Mateah Roehl (JC) pinned Paul Keintz (PARK), 1:29.

120—Title: Chance Tuttle (HOR) dec. Kody Schmidt (HUS), 11-4.

126—Title: Nicholas Wilfong (D) pinned Austin Anton-Pernat (JC), 1:03.

132—Title: Isaiah Wollet (JC) dec. Logan Grienier (PR), 5-2.

138—Title: Luke Pulvermacher (PR) pinned Ray Bach (D), 1:56.

145—Title: Hayden Kurth (D) pinned Brock Straks (MAR), 1:02.

152—Title: Korben Brown (PARK) pinned Casey Dykstra (PR), 0:16.

160—Title: Guenter Hebbe (PR) dec. Brandon Zamorano (HOR), 7-2.

170—Title: Ryan Neu (D) pinned Anthony Purpi (JC), 2:43. Third: Luke Schwengels (PARK) pinned Zach Moore (PR), 0:31.

182—Title: Tye Bader (D) pinned John Bartaszewicz (MAR), 1:10.

195—Title: Lucas Sullivan (JC) pinned Keagan Stelzer (L), 3:30; Third: Chase Carratt (PARK) pinned Logan Nicholls (HUS), 4:29.

220—Title: Lukas David (JC) pinned Daniel Saylor (MAR), 3:39.

285—Title: Bryce Friday (MAR) pinned Gavan Stark (HUS), 3:18.