Four Evansville wrestlers won at least three matches without a loss to lead the Blue Devils to a 4-0 finish at the Cramer Brown Varsity Invite at Parker High School in Janesville on Saturday.
Charlie Braunschweig finished the day 4-0 against wrestlers from Parker, Monroe, Oregon and Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at 170 pounds, and Danny Heiser also was 4-0 in two matches at 138 and two at 145.
Three of Braunschweig's wins came by pinfall within one minute. Only Parker's Elija Thurman forced Braunschweig into a decision, which was 3-2. Heiser won all his matches by pinfall.
Evansville's Blake Frey and Lincoln Keller (3-0) each went 3-0 at 106 and 126, respectively.
Parker finished 3-1 as the hosts.
"It's been a very good surprise, actually, for the beginning of the year," said Parker coach Shane Fleming. "I'm very happy with where we're at."
Cayden Brandenburg went 4-0 at 160 pounds with three wins by pinfall.
"(Cayden) looks great," said Parker coach Shane Fleming. "Cayden handled him with no issues whatsoever. So he is doing exactly what we thought he would do."
Nathaniel Peters won three times without a loss at 120, while Jackson Kent and Madex Norman went 3-1 and 2-1 on the day.
Parker's coaches are impressed with their squad early in the season. After winning the Big Eight Conference and with new wrestlers on the team, the Vikings returned to teaching the fundamentals.
"We're back to basics," Fleming said. "It's simple moves when you don't need to do any fancy. Half nelsons and single-leg takedowns are all you really need."
Led by Brandenburg, Peters, Kent and Norman, the Vikings are aiming for another conference title this season.
"Our goal that we started from this beginning of the year is just to win conference," Fleming said. "That's our mindset and that's our goal. That's what we're going to do."
CRAMER BROWN VARSITY INVITE
TEAM RECORDS
Evansville 4-0, Janesville Parker 3-1, Monroe 1-2, Oregon 1-2, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0-4.
INDIVIDUAL RECORDS
106—Blake Frey (Ev) 3-0 with one forfeit; Mason Rooney (JP) 1-2 with one forfeit.
113—Race Howlett (Ev) 0-1 with two forfeits.
120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) 3-0 with one forfeit; Logan Olson (Ev) 1-3.
126—Lincoln Keller (Ev) 3-0 with one forfeit; Madex Norman (JP) 2-1 with one forfeit.
132—Isaac Zwieg (Ev) 1-3; Ian Straight (JP) 0-4.
138—Danny Heiser (Ev) 2-0; Max Kaether (Ev) 1-0 with three forfeits.
145—D. Heiser (Ev) 2-0; Avery Keller (JP) 1-1 with two forfeits.
152—Wyatt Nelson (Ev) 2-2; Gray Dyaln (JP) 0-3.
160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 4-0; Lee Jorgensen (Ev) 2-2.
170—Charlie Braunschweig (Ev) 4-0; Elija Thurman (JP) 3-1.
182—Cody Slater (JP) 2-0 with two forfeits; Owen Heiser (Ev) 1-1 with two forfeits
195—Carter Wesley (JP) 1-2 with one forfeit; Brad Bartz (Ev) 0-3 with one forfeit.
220—Tucker Peterson (Ev) 3-1; Jackson Kent (JP) 3-1.
285—Tim Lund (Ev) 2-2; Dean Harilal (JP) 1-3.
- Craig sixth, Elkhorn seventh at Nicolet scramble—Landon Colson of Janesville Craig finished second in his 138 weight class while teammate Teegan Burdick took third at 182 at the Nicolet Knight Scramble on Saturday.
Colson won his first match by an 11-9 decision before losing his second to Isaiah Guerrero of Waukesha West by pinfall. Colson won his next match to reenter the championship bracket, where he beat Rory Dutton of Kenosha Tremper by major decision to reach the championship match. He had a rematch with Guerrero but was pinned again to finish as runner up.
"He's really good and he's really motivated this year," said Craig coach Jason Vogt. "That's why we made him a captain as a sophomore. If he's at his best, he's got a chance to beat anybody that steps on the mat with him."
At 182, Burdick won each of his first three matches by pinfall before he was pinned in the fifth round by Johnny Botsch of Brookfield East and again in the sixth round by Brady Grisar of Waukesha West.
"He's just a big strong kid," Vogt said of Burdick. "He's not very tight and he's a brawler. If you lock up with him and he throws you, he's gonna stick you. And that's what happened."
Burdick's third-place finish netted the Cougars 22 of their 101 total team points, while Colson's performance gave Craig 15.
Even though Craig has several young wrestlers, there is plenty of talent on the team in Colson, Burdick, Isaiah Gibbs and senior captain Dominick Albrecht that will make Craig a threat in the Big Eight race.
"We're good and we're young," Vogt said. "So I think we'll be good this year, obviously better next year and in two years from now, we're going to be right there. I think we're gonna be really good; we're still rebuilding."
For Elkhorn, Braden Zoellner won the tournament title at 195 pounds, sweeping all five opponents he faced by pinfall. The Elks' Ethan Taylor was second at 170 after winning his first four matches to reach the championship match against Ben Ott of Nicolet.
NICOLET KNIGHT SCRAMBLE
TEAM SCORES
Waukesha West 198.5, Brookfield East 168.5, Nicolet 151, Kenosha Tremper 128, Whitefish Bay/Dominican 110, Janesville Craig 101, Elkhorn 95, Sheboygan North 67.5, Greenfield 50.5, Kenosha Christian Life 44, Racine Park/Horlick 28, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 27
WEIGHT CLASS WINNERS AND AREA FINISHES
113—Drew Dolphin (KCL).
120—Landon Ramsey (SN); 6. Devlynn Albrecht (JC).
126—Trevor Moss (WW).
132—Aiden Crawley (BE); 6. Dylan Jensen (E).
138—Isaiah Guerrero (WW); 2. Landon Colson (JC); 5. Blake Sterken (E).
145—Xavier Guerrero (WW); 4. Mason Markham (E); 5. Gage Romack (JC).
152—Brett Skaug (BE); 5. Braden Punzel (JC); 7. Colton Petrasek (E).
160—Ari Mapes (WBD); 4. Dominick Albrecht (JC); 10. Aidan Garry (E).
170—Ben Ott (N); 2. Ethan Taylor (E); 6. Leo Huerta (E).
182—Johnny Botsch (BE); 3. Teegan Burdick (JC).
195—Braden Zoellner (E); 5. Dante Albrecht (JC).
220—Tyler Hansen (KT); 4. Nick Gregg (JC).
285—Evan Held (N); 4. Nathaniel Langdon (E); 6. George Greene (JC).