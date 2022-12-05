JVG_211227_WRESTLING_STOCK.jpg

Four Evansville wrestlers won at least three matches without a loss to lead the Blue Devils to a 4-0 finish at the Cramer Brown Varsity Invite at Parker High School in Janesville on Saturday.

Charlie Braunschweig finished the day 4-0 against wrestlers from Parker, Monroe, Oregon and Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at 170 pounds, and Danny Heiser also was 4-0 in two matches at 138 and two at 145.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you