Mason Hennessey, Owen Heiser and Joey Showalter led the list of area wrestlers bringing home state medals Saturday.
Elkhorn's Showalter finished second at 113 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in Kaukauna, while Delavan-Darien's Hennessey (106) and Evansville's Heiser (160) were second in the Division 2 state meet at Adams-Friendship.
Showalter finished 15-1 on the season. The junior won his first two matches before losing in the title bout 11-5 to Noah Tonsor of Slinger.
Also in Division 1, Milton freshman Aedon Sinclair was third at 152, and teammate Riley Nilo fourth at 106.
Hennessey won twice Saturday before losing 9-4 to Easton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco in the title match. The senior finished the season with a 12-1 record. His teammate, Cole Hanson, finished fifth at 170.
Heiser, a sophomore, won his first two matches by technical fall before losing in the finals to unbeaten Braeden Scowles of Kewaskum. Whitewater's Carter Friend was fourth at 160. Evansville senior Collin Roberts was fifth at 195.