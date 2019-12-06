Deezle Richards didn’t have to wait long to make an impact for the Janesville Parker wrestling team.

The 120-pound wrestler started the Vikings’ dual match against Madison East and registered a pin in 1:54 to get Parker off to a good start on their way to a 61-16 victory Friday night.

“He got us started,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said of the freshman. “It was a good night for us. I’m happy the way it went.”

Sophomore Luke Pless then worked to avoid getting pinned, which saved the Vikings some team points, Fleming said.

Pins by Ian Ramirez (113), Drexel Noonan (132), Jakob Williams (145), Dominic Dransfield (152), Bryce Henry (195) and Nathan White (285) added to the Vikings victory margin.

Parker will host an eight-school invitational starting 9 a.m. Saturday.

A season preview for city and area wrestling will be included in Sunday’s edition of The Gazette.

PARKER 61, MADISON EAST 16

106—Owen Pittenger (JP) won by forfeit; 113—Ian Ramirez (JP) pinned Eric Ritz, 1:28; 120—Deezle Richards (JP) pinned Manny Gonzalez, 1:54; 126—Yanzong Xiang (ME) major dec. Luke Pless, 13-0; 132—Drexel Noonan (JP) pinned Juan Romero, 5:44; 138—Blake Krueger (JP) major dec. Mikel Myadze, 14-2; 145—Jakob Williams (JP) pinned Marc Prado, 3:12

152—Dominic Dransfield (JP) pinned Harvey Prado, :41; 160—Nic Lux (JP) won by forfeit; 170—Aidan Walker-Guerrero (ME) won by forfeit; 182—Josh Porter (ME) pinned Nicolas Villarello, :28; 195—Bryce Henry (JP) pinned Merlo Ndene, :18; 220—Sal Acosta (J) dec. Tanney Turek, 9-3; Hwy—Nathan White (JP) pinned Angel Tejeda, 2:40.

Starting weight—120.