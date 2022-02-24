The pressure of wrestling in the state tournament is intense.
It’s three days of wrestling, watching and waiting in hopes of landing a spot on the podium when things wrap up Saturday night.
Shane Fleming knows all about it. The current Janesville Parker coach was a state champion for the Vikings at 132 pounds in 1986.
He knows exactly what’s going through the mind of his sophomore standout Cayden Brandenburg, a Division 1 state qualifier at 152 pounds.
The state tournament runs today through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“You’ve got to block out all the noise and all the rankings, and just go out there and wrestle,” Fleming said. “For me, it was tough sitting around all day, especially on Friday and Saturday when I didn’t wrestle until the evening session.
“But I tell you what, if you get to Saturday night, the March of Champions is one of the greatest memories in life I have.”
Brandenburg joins Janesville Craig senior Hunter Klietz (138 pounds) as the city’s lone representatives at state.
Brandenburg takes a 39-2 record into today’s opening-round match against Ben Ott (38-14) of Glendale Nicolet.
“Our whole focus at practice this week is to go 2-0 on Thursday,” Fleming said. “You do that and you’re going to finish in the top four at state.
“The script for him has been writing itself all season long. Now he gets a chance to finish it. I’m not saying he’s going to win state, but he’s good enough to get there.”
Two-time defending state champion Mitchell Mesenbrink (38-0) of Hartland Arrowhead is seeded No. 1 at 152.
Klietz brings a 33-5 record into today’s opening-round match against Nate Druckrey (34-11) of Arrowhead. Klietz finished third at the Milton Regional but stormed back to win the Fort Atkinson Sectional title last Saturday.
“He was ready to go last Saturday, and I have no doubt he’ll be more than ready for state,” Craig coach Jason Vogt said. “He’s been on a mission.”
Milton tops the area with seven state qualifiers in Division 1. The Red Hawks had three sectional champions, led by sophomore Aeoden Sinclair at 170. Sinclair has been the top-ranked wrestler all season long in his weight class and brings a 44-1 record into his opening-round match.
Other Milton state qualifiers are Aiden Slama (113), Matt Haldiman (126), Royce Nilo (145), Michael Schliem (160), Kade Desormeau (182) and Charlie Eckert (195).
Milton coach Pat Jauch thinks all seven of the team’s state qualifiers are good enough to make it to Saturday.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a state champion that was the top seed,” Jauch said. “Usually, it’s somebody that was a four, five or six seed coming in. That’s why rankings don’t mean much now.”
Sophomore Josephine Stachowski of Mukwonago became the first girl to qualify for state in Division 1. She brings a 31-14 record into her opening-round match against Christopher Anderson (44-2) of Sun Prairie.
Division 2
The Rock Valley Conference is likely to bring home a nice haul of hardware from the state tournament.
Led by Evansville junior Owen Heiser (51-0) at 170 pounds and his younger brother Danny (49-4), a freshman at 120, the conference had four sectional champions and eight wrestlers qualify for state. Owen Heiser and Devin Wasley (46-0) of Hammond St. Croix Central appear to be on a collision course for a state final showdown at 170. If that happens, the two would come in with a combined season record of 100-0.
Delavan-Darien has three wrestlers competing at state. Cole Hanson, a senior, is 44-2 at 182 pounds and is seeded among the top four.
AREA FIRST-ROUND MATCHES
DIVISION 1
(Round begins at 3 p.m.)
Elkhorn
120 pounds: Trayton Torres, sr. (34-10), vs. Easton Cooper, so., Schofield D.C. Everest (26-5).
132: Joey Showalter, sr. (41-4), vs. Keagan Cliver, sr., Marshfield (46-6).
Janesville Craig
138: Hunter Klietz, sr. (33-5), vs. Nate Druckrey, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (34-11).
Janesville Parker
152: Cayden Brandenburg, so. (39-2), vs. Ben Ott, so., Glendale Nicolet (38-14).
Lake Geneva Badger
106: Logan Clausen, so. (33-4), vs. Brayten Casey, so., Menomonie (39-3).
Milton
113: Aiden Slama, fr. (36-4), vs. David Sincere, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall/Greendale (31-14).
126: Matt Haldiman, jr. (39-7), vs. Connor Crumer, so., Hartland Arrowhead (33-11).
145: Royce Nilo, jr. (37-7), vs. Aiden Zirbel, so., Waukesha North (29-6).
160: Michael Schliem, sr. (40-8), vs. Magnus Kuokkanen, sr., Waukesha West (35-0).
170: Aeoden Sinclair, so. (44-1), vs. Chase Woosencraft, so., Pulaski (27-13).
182: Kade Desormeau, sr. (36-6), vs. Ashton Fischer, so., Wisconsin Rapids (27-4).
195: Charlie Eckert, sr. (32-11), vs. Brayden Rosenow, sr., Menomonee Falls (33-5).
DIVISION 2
(Round begins at 7:15 p.m.)
Beloit Turner
170: Jackson Burk, sr. (18-8), vs. Alaric Muckerheide, jr., Sheboygan Falls (26-14).
182: Cal Ries, sr. (42-5), vs. Jay DeBlaey, sr., Oostburg (30-8).
Brodhead/Juda
138: Marcus McIntyre, so. (39-3), first-round bye.
Delavan-Darien
120: Chris Karbash, jr. (38-5), vs. Brett Soquet, jr., Denmark (33-14).
160: Owen Chelminiak, sr. (34-7), vs. Nate Jechort, so., Winneconne (22-12).
182: Cole Hanson, sr. (44-2), first-round bye.
Evansville
106: Gunner Katzenmeyer, sr. (38-9), vs. Maverick Kostrzak, fr., Hammond St. Croix Central (39-8).
120: Danny Heiser, fr. (49-4), first-round bye.
170: Owen Heiser, jr. (51-0), first-round bye.
Whitewater
160: Carter Friend, sr. (39-5), first-round bye.
220: Mason DePorter, sr. (36-8), vs. Wyatt Ripp, sr., Lodi (47-6).