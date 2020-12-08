JANESVILLE
Brady Schenk has been wrestling since he was 5 years old. The Janesville Craig senior had never experienced a match like the one he endured Tuesday night.
With a mask over his mouth and nose as a protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schenk fought for six grueling minutes to earn a 5-2 decision over Jefferson's Noah Schultz in a 285-pound weight class match.
"The start of the match seemed fine, but you get later and later and the mask starts falling down and gets in the way," Schenk said. "But you've just got to get used to it.
"You get tired wrestling six minutes without it, so this is just added on. ... I don't think I've ever wrestled that hard in a six-minute match."
Many of Schenk's teammates did not understand his pain. The Cougars used five first-period pins to overcome three forfeited matches and beat visiting Jefferson 42-30.
It was the opening nonconference dual meet in a regular season that will feature only seven such outings and no weekend tournaments due to the pandemic.
"For the number of people we had wrestling, I'm happy with the first match," said Craig coach Mark Mullen, who saw his wrestlers go 7-2 in the nine matches that were held. "We're not used to being on the wrong end of not having enough guys (to fill a lineup), but we'll improve on that.
"It was just fun to see the kids wrestle again."
After the Eagles opening the dual with a win by pin, Craig answered with an 11-6 decision at 160 pounds from junior Andrew Craddick and a pin from junior Jack Ryan at 170.
Senior Braeden Hopkins picked up another pin at 220 pounds, and Schenk followed with his decision at 285. Schenk used a second-period reversal to take the lead and put the match away with a takedown in the final minute of the third.
"Hopefully this is one of seven duals ... we could be done next week," Schenk said. "So we've been talking that you've got to practice like it's your last practice, and when you wrestle you've got to wrestle like it might be your last match."
Freshman Andre Dozier picked up a key pin in 31 seconds at 120 pounds that negated some of the negative effects of Craig not having a wrestler to compete at 106, 113, 126 or 132.
Due to those forfeits, the score was tied, 30-30, heading to the final two matches.
At 138, junior Hunter Klietz earned a pin in 1:15 to regain the lead and junior Tobias Speth followed with a pin in 1:32 to put an end to the dual.
"Janesville Craig is a big school and good team," Jefferson co-coach Devin Weber said. "We were fortunate they were missing a few wrestlers tonight that maybe made the scoreboard look a little closer than it might have been.
"But all in all it was great to see our seniors get back to some matches."
Outside of making a full six-minute match a little more grueling, the biggest difference from a typical meet was a restricted crowd that that led to a fairly quiet gymnasium.
Schenk said he and his teammates are simply happy to have an opportunity to compete. Even if it meant six grueling minutes behind a mask.
"I'm just glad this happened," he said. "I remember sitting watching the live school board meetings hoping they'd just say yes so that we'd get to wrestle. That was my whole main purpose this year. I could have gotten all my stuff done right now in the first semester and graduate early and get a job and start working for college. Or I could stick it out and maybe have sports.
"I'm glad I stuck it out."
CRAIG 42, JEFFERSON 30
152--Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Braden Punzel, 1:27. 160--Andrew Craddick (C) dec. Julian Myers, 11-6. 170--Jack Ryan (C) pinned Garth Whitstone, 1:26. 182--Grant Mullen (C) by forfeit. 195--Aaron Heine (J) pinned Gavin Bailey, 0:17. 220--Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Ayden Back, 1:08. 285--Brady Schenk (C) dec. Noah Schultz, 5-2.
106--Logan Merz (J) by forfeit. 113--Double forfeit. 120--Andre Dozier (C) pinned Lucius Madison, 0:31. 126--Devan Redenius (J) by forfeit. 132--Ryan Haffelder (J) by forfeit. 138--Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Beau Dieckman, 1:15. 145--Tobias Speth (C) pinned Marcus Owen, 1:32.