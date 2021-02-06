Delavan-Darien and Evansville's wrestling teams came up short in bids Saturday to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 state team tournament but still had productive days at sectional meets.
The Comets and Blue Devils both finished second at their respective sectionals, but had three wrestlers each advance to next Saturday's state meet.
Orfordville Parkview/Albany also advanced three to the Division 3 state meet.
Janesville Craig's Juan Armas finished fourth at 120 pounds at the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional for the city's top finish. Teammate Braeden Hopkins was fifth at 220, with Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg (132) and Jakob Williams (145) both finishing sixth.
Evansville finished second to Prairie du Chien at the Richland Center Sectional. Owen Heiser (160) and Colin Roberts (195) were sectional champions for the Blue Devils, while Waylon Klitzman finished second at 285 to also advance to state.
Also at the Richland Center Sectional, Cole Hoesly of Brodhead/Juda won the 182-pound class and Cal Ries of Beloit Turner was second at 170.
Whitewater's Carter Friend finished second to Heiser at 160.
Delavan-Darien finished 12.5 points behind host Kiel at the Kiel Sectional.
The Comets' Mason Hennessey (106) and Cole Hanson (170) won sectional titles, with teammate Owen Chelminiak winning his second-place wrestleback match at 160 to also advance.
Walworth Big Foot's Jackson Funderburg won the 220-pound title.
Parkview was led by Korben Brown. The senior cruised to the 152-pound title at the Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional. The Vikings' Wyatt Egan and Luke Schwengels finished second at 170 and 182, respectively, to punch their tickets to state.
At the D1 Mukwonago Sectional, Elkhorn's unbeaten and top-ranked Joey Showalter breezed to the 113-pound title.
Milton will have two wrestle at state after Riley Nilo (106) and Aeoden Sinclair (152) both finished second.
The Division 1 state meet is Saturday at Kaukauna High School, the Division 2 state meet at Adams-Friendship and Division 3 at Wausau East. All three state meets will take place on Saturday in two sessions. Each competing wrestler at all three state meets will be allowed two tickets each for family or friends.