A slow start ended the season Wednesday night for Evansville/Albany's wrestling team.

Competing in the WIAA Division 2 River Valley Team Sectional, the Blue Devils fell behind 24-0 in a 54-30 loss to Prairie du Chien.

Evansville/Albany, the Rock Valley Conference champion, cut the deficit to 24-6 on a pin from Adam Adkins at 182, but Prairie du Chien followed that up with pins at the next three weight classes to take a commanding 42-6 lead. Jerrod Osterkamp's pin at 285 pounds clinched the win for the Blackhawks.

Besides Adkins win, the Blue Devils also got victories from Gunner Katzenmeyer, Jared Miller, Austin Scofield and Matt Kostroun.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 54, EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 30

106--Gunner Katzenmeyer (EA) pinned Nick Mara :16; 113--Matt Rogge (PDC) won by injury default over Camden Staver; 120--Jared Miller (EA) won by forfeit; 126--Austin Schofield (EA) pinned Chase Watson 3:56; 132--Matt Kostroun (EA) pinned Chase Watson (PDC) 2:26; 138--Traeton Saint (PDC) pinned Adam Staver :50; 145--Reid Koenig (PDC) pinned Evan Senter 2:34; 152--Bradyn Saint (PDC) pinned Pat Crull 1:11; 160--Isaac Avery (PDC) pinned Pat Crull 5:38; 170--Tyler SMock (PDC) pinned Ricky Braunschweig :42; 182--Adam Adkins (EA) pinned Zach Swiggum :29; 195--Ben Riter (PDC) pinned Collin Roverts 1:15; 220--Colton Wall (PDC) pinned Cutter Lange 4:11; 285--Jerrod Osterkamp (PDC) pinned Waylon Klitzman 4:45

n--starting weight 145