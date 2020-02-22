Familiarity was a deciding factor for Tre'Veon Bivens.
The Beloit Turner senior wrestled Whitewater's Carter Friend four times previously before they squared off Saturday in the 152-pound title bout at the Division 2 Evansville Sectional.
Bivens used that prior experience to his advantage en route to a 6-2 win and a trip to state.
Friend, a sophomore, also advanced to state.
Evansville/Albany'a Austin Scofield joined Bivens as the only other area sectional champion.
Edgerton's Ryan Hazzard (113) and Reed Farrington also finished in the top three to advance to state, along with Turner's Devon Harbison (120), Drew Ries (195) and Trey Griinke (220).
Bivens had beaten Friend three of the previous four meetings and knew that if he set the tone early, he'd be able to control the match.
"I think it was a big advantage to wrestle him before because I knew what he wanted to do," Bivens said of Friend. "He wanted to come out and circle, circle, circle and try to hit the high shots, and I wasn't going to let him do that.
"And knowing that I had already made it to state before that match helped me relax and just go out and wrestle with a lot of confidence."
Bivens is now 38-7 this season.
Scofield made it two straight trips to state by rolling through the 126-pound class Saturday. The junior (40-5) beat Prairie du Chien's Luke Kramer 3-1 in the title match but was in control for six minutes.
"I just wanted to work what I know," Scofield said. "You practice the same stuff every day, so at this point of the season, you have to be pretty confident in what you're doing.
"And you get a sense early in a match, usually with the first tie up, how strong a kid is, and I knew early on in my match (title) that I could control things."
The state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Division 2
Evansville Sectional
FIRST AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
(Top three qualify for state meet)
106--Title: Chase Beckett (Portage) dec. Rhett Koenig (Prairie Du Chien 3-1; Third: Parker Heintz (Lodi) pinned Jack Dubach (Monroe) 3:17
113--Title: Josh Frye (Viroqua) tech. fall over Jayden Price (Pardeeville) 15-0; Third: Ryan Hazzard (Edgerton) dec. Camden Staver (Evansville/Albany) 7-6; Second-place wrestleback: Price dec. Hazzard 11-5
120--Title: Chandler Curtis (Lodi) dec. Devon Harbison (Beloit Turner) 8-3; Third: Tristen Gilbertson (Belmont) pinned Jordan Dolata (Adams Friendship) 3:40; Second-place wrestleback: Harbison pinned Gilbertson 1:45
126--Title: Austin Scofield (EA) dec. Luke Kramer (PDC) 3-1; Third: Brady Schuh (Mon) dec. Justin Teague (BT) 12-6); Second-place wrestleback: Schuh dec. Kramer 3-2
132--Title: Cale Anderson (Vir) dec. Matt Rogge (PDC) 4-1; Third: Gus Donovan (Richland Center) dec. Joe Quaglia (Bell) 9-4
138--Title: Jessie Tijerina (Port) dec. Gavin Kingsley (Wisconsin Dells) 7-0; Third: Max Schmidt (RC) pinned Andres Beltran (BT) 5:01; Second-place wrestleback: Schmidt pinned Kingsley 1:23
145--Title: Lowell Arnold (Port) dec. Warrick Wolf (RC) 6-2; Third Billy Dethloff (WD) dec. David Cushman (Whitewater) 9-3; Second-place wrestleback: Dethloff dec. Wolf 8-7
152: Title: Tre'Veon Bivens (BT) dec. Carter Friend (Whit) 6-2; Third: Colton Nicolay (Lodi) dec. Aaron Dobbs (Vir) 11-5; Second-place wrestleback: Nicolay pinned Friend 2:40
160--Title: Dean Neff (Jeff) major dec. over Traeton Saint (PDC) 12-4; Third: Patrick Rielly (Mon) pinned Ricky Braunschweig (EA) 2:41; Second-place wrestleback: Saint dec. Rielly 6-2
170--Title: Sawyer Helmbrecht (Lodi) pinned Bradyn Saint (PDC) 4:37; Third: Brad Goffnet (CC) dec. Roman Martinez (Maust) 5-1; Second-place wrestleback: Saint pinned Goffnet 1:53
182--Title: Will Schaefer (Bel) dec. Alex Witt (Mon) 3-2; Third: Aaron Heine (Jeff) pinned Collin Roberts (EA) 5:02
195--Title: Tyler Hannah (PDC) pinned Carson Lobdell (Dar) 1:17; Third: Drew Ries (BT) pinned Paul Nickelotti (Vir) 2:14; Second-place wrestleback: Ries pinned Lobdell 1:52
220--Title: Colton Wall (PDC) dec. James Roche (Col) 7-3; Third: Trey Griinke (BT) pinned Jake Morris (RC) 4:58
285--Title: Michael Douglas (Belm) dec. Troy Leibfried (CC) 3-1 (OT); Third: Reed Farrington (Edg) dec. Wyatt Ripp (Lodi) 3-1; Second-place wrestleback: Leibfried pinned Farrington 1:52