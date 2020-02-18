Evansville/Albany’s wrestling team got one victory over Lodi this season.
The Blue Devils could not make it a second Tuesday night.
Lodi topped Evansville/Albany 46-27 in a WIAA Division 2 wrestling team sectional semifinal at Lodi. Prairie du Chien went on to beat Lodi 40-30 in the final to advance to team state at the UW Fieldhouse in a couple weeks.
Evansville/Albany won a dual against Lodi in a duals tournament earlier in the year and was tied 15-15 early Tuesday before Lodi pulled away.
Camden Staver (113 pounds), Austin Scofield (126), Matt Kostroun (132), Collin Roberts (182) and Adam Adkins (195) won their matches for Evansville/Albany.
Evansville/Albany was competing in team sectionals for the seventh consecutive year after winning its home regional Saturday. The program’s lone berth to team state came in 2014.
Evansville hosts the Division 2 individual sectional Saturday.
WIAA Division 2 wrestling team sectional
At Lodi
SEMIFINALS: Lodi 46, Evansville/Albany 27; Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 18
FINAL: Prairie du Chien 40, Lodi 30
LODI 46, EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 27
285—Wyatt Ripp (L) maj. dec. Waylon Klitzman 12-4. 106—Parker Heintz (L) pinned Caleb Miller, 0:49. 113—Camden Staver (E) maj. dec. Owen Breunig 9-0. 120—Chandler Curtis (L) tech. fall Gavin Frey 16-1. 126—Austin Scofield (E) tech. fall Dean Finney 15-0. 132—Matt Kostroun (E) pinned Ashton McDonald, 3:00. 138—Zane Licht (L) pinned Nicholas Barmore, 1:05.
145—Zach Potter (L) maj. dec. Evan Senter 18-5. 152—Colton Nicolay (L) pinned Riley Long, 0:47. 160—Jack Hansen (L) dec. Patrick Crull 7-3. 170—Sawyer Helmbrecht (L) pinned Ricky Braunschweig, 4:15. 182—Collin Roberts (E) pinned Ben Simplot, 2:43. 195—Adam Adkins (E) pinned Brock Beyer, 1:53. 220—Bryce James (L) pinned Cutter Lange, 1:18.