MADISON — Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair wrestled his way to a Division 1 state wrestling championship at 220 pounds on Saturday, while Evansville’s Danny Heiser secured a Division 2 championship at 132 pounds.
In the girls bracket, Lake Geneva Badger’s Carley Ceshker and Ella Creighton each secured state championships at 126 and 185 pounds, respectively.
Sinclair (45-0) won his state championship against Brock Arndt of Appleton North.
As he’s done all season, Sinclair handled himself perfectly against a larger opponent. He was fast on his feet and dodged oncoming attacks from Arndt.
Sinclair recorded a takedown in the first period and entered the second with a 2-1 lead. In the second, he racked up eight points with three takedowns and a two-point near fall.
The Red Hawks junior showed his upper-body strength, refusing to fall to the mat and fighting his opponent near his shoulders when standing. In the third, Sinclair recorded one final takedown to cap off his 12-6 victory.
Heiser (55-2) defeated Easton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco in a 3-1 decision. Heiser struck first and recorded two points on a takedown. Woracheck quickly recovered and scored his only points of the match in the first period after maneuvering an escape.
Nearing the end of the first period, Heiser was close to recording a pin but Worachek fought him off. With Worachek’s knees on the mat, Heiser wrapped his arms around Worachek’s legs and had an excellent position to bring him down. Worachek fought off his advances and kept the score at 2-1 entering the second.
Worachek wrestled defensively in a scoreless second period, and Heiser struggled to find easy opening to take down his opponent.
Starting from the bottom position entering the final period, Heiser scored on an escape and brought his lead to 3-1. All Heiser needed to do was defend Worachek’s attacks in the third to win another state title. His experience showed as he battled Worachek and closed the period with his second state championship.
Girls champions
In the girls bracket, Ceshker (8-0), a freshman, won her state title against Menasha’s Lillie Banks in a 9-1 decision.
Ceshker was the aggressor in the first-place match and made her presence known on the mat as she was the first to record a takedown. Up 2-0 entering the second period, she used her speed and strength to record another early takedown. Ceshker scored on another takedown in the closing seconds of the period directly after Banks recorded an escape.
Up 6-1 in the third, Banks came hard at Ceshker to try and score points. Ceshker used this to her advantage after fending off several Banks’ attacks. She scored two times in the period with an escape and takedown with less than a minute remaining to win the state championship.
Ceshker’s teammate, Creighton (25-4) shut out her opponent Keela Deering of Clintonville. Creighton struck first as she recorded a takedown early in the first period. After recording two points for Deering stalling and committing a penalty, Creighton got her opponent to her stomach. Using her shoulder, Creighton pushed Deering’s shoulders to the mat and pinned her at 3:54.
Parker’s Brandenburg finishes fourth
After falling in a semifinal Friday night at 160 pounds, Janesville Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg (51-5) won his first match in the consolation bracket Saturday, a 4-2 victory Nate Druckrey of Arrowhead. In the third-place match, Brandenburg fell to Kale Roth of Stevens Point in a 5-1 decision.
Brandenburg’s fourth-place finish was the highest place winner for the Vikings since Andy Tubbs placed third in 1994, Vikings coach Shane Fleming said.
“I am so proud of the way that young man handles himself,” Fleming said. “He wrestles with such intensity and purpose. It is very impressive to watch. He came up short of his goal of making it to the state finals, losing in overtime in the semis just stings a little more knowing you were one takedown away from a shot at a state title.”
The junior has another shot at a state title next year and plans to take full advantage.
“We sat together during the march of champions and watched the finals matches,” Fleming said. “He said ‘This stings. I should be out there.’” That is exactly what you want to hear as a coach. He has the motivation now to drive him to a title next season. His goal is to be Parker’s next state champ and I believe he will get it done.”
Parker’s Vanna Kampmann competed with Brandenburg at the tournament. She lost both of her matches.
“Vanna Kampmann made it to her second straight state tournament,” Fleming said. “This was the first time the girls have wrestled at the Kohl Center. Vanna lost both of her matches, but she put up a good fight and got to end her high school career on the Kohl Center floor, which is a pretty cool experience. She is going to continue her wrestling career at Carthage College next year.”
Milton placings
Royce Nilo (46-5) nabbed a third-place finish at 145 pounds after dropping his semifinal Friday night. He started Saturday by beating Hoyt Blaskowski of Marshfield in a 5-1 decision, then in the third-place match, he outlasted Corbin Ramos of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in a 4-2 decision.
In the girls bracket, Madi Peach (17-2) secured a third-place finish at 114 pounds. In her first match of the day, she pinned Ozaukee’s Mya Delleree at 2:50, then won a 4-2 decision over Brookfield East’s Lily Becker.
Her brother, Tyson Peach, finished the state tournament in fifth at 132 pounds. He fell in the third-place bracket Chance Suddeth of Stoughton in a 2-1 decision. Peach (50-3) bounced back and beat Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill in a 3-2 decision.
Aiden Slama (37-6) placed fourth at 120 pounds. He defeated Hudson Halter of Waterford in a 5-3 decision. In the third-place match, Slama was pinned by Holmen’s Turner Campbell at 4:15.
Matt Haldiman finished sixth at 126 pounds. Haldiman (22-4) fell to Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in 4-3 decision and Arrowhead’s Collin McDowell in a 2-0 decision Saturday.
Other Division 2 results
Delavan-Darien’s Christopher Karbash (40-10) lost both his matches Saturday and finished the state tournament in sixth place at 126 pounds. First, he fell to William Penn of Ellsworth in a 10-4 decision. In the fifth-place match, Karbash was pinned by Mason Mau of Belleville/Montello/New Glarus after defeating him in the first day of competition.
Evansville’s Owen Heiser (21-4) finished in sixth place at 182 pounds after a pair of medical forfeits Saturday.
Parkview/Albany’s Wesley Egan (48-5) took sixth place at 220 pounds. In his first match Saturday, Egan lost an 8-2 decision to Joseph Volz of Campbellsport. In the fifth place match, Egan was pinned by Parker Shackleton of Saint Croix Central at 1:35.
On the girls side, Cameran Jansen of Lake Geneva Badger finished in fifth place at 145 pounds. Jansen began Saturday losing to Evelyn Vetsch of Holmen in a 11-1 major decision. In the fifth-place match. Jansen found her footing and pinned Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Natalie Maceau at 2:47.WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING
BOYS DIVISION 1
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106—Liam Neitzel (Hudson) 51-1 over Mycah Beckett (De Pere) 45-3 (MD 12-2). 113—Wyatt Skebba (Hortonville) 41-1 over Brayten Casey (Menomonie) 41-5 (Dec 4-3). 120—Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc) 47-0 over Ben Bast (West Bend West) 44-4 (TB-1 9-8). 126—Lucas Peters (Kaukauna) 45-4 Jacob Herm (Neenah) 40-7 (Dec 11-9). 132—Kellan Aure (Menomonie) 41-2 over Bryan Winans (Kaukauna) 45-4 (Dec 5-1). 138—Greyson Clark (Kaukauna) 48-0 over Riese Thornberry (Germantown) 51-2 (MD 13-3). 145—Wyatt Duchateau (Arrowhead) 42-1 over Jacob Ward (Bay Port) 42-2 (Fall 0:52).
152—Jake Stoffel (Appleton North) 44-1 over Caleb Dennee (Marshfield) 45-6 (Dec 5-3). 160—Charlie Millard (Homestead) 52-2 over Garrett Willuweit (Marshfield) 49-7 (MD 9-1). 170—Ethan Riddle (Germantown) 52-2 over Caden Young (Shawano Community) 47-6 (MD 14-5). Noah Mulvaney (Arrowhead) 46-3 over Michael Alexander (De Pere) 20-2 (Dec 12-6). 195—Connor Mirasola (West Bend West) 53-2 over Ryder Depies (Merrill) 46-2 (Fall 0:32). 220—Aeoden Sinclair (Milton) 45-0 over Brock Arndt (Appleton North) 33-2 (Dec 12-6). 285—Cole Mirasola (West Bend West) 53-2 over Griffin Empey (Stoughton) 51-3 (MD 19-9).
BOYS DIVISION 2
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106—Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville) 25-0 over Logan Mueller (Brillion) 44-2 (Dec 14-7). 113—Charlie Meudt (Dodgeville) 54-1 over Ethan Aird (Darlington/Bl. Hawk) 31-4 (Dec 12-6). 120—Reid Spurley (Dodgeville) 50-1 over Colton Hush (Baldwin-Woodville) 44-4 (Dec 3-0). 126—Ostin Blanchard (Campbellsport) 50-1 over Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 35-1 (Dec 7-4). 132—Danny Heiser (Evansville) 55-2 over Easton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 47-6 (Dec 3-1). 138—Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 50-3 over Brody Hart (Winneconne) 25-2 (Dec 7-6). 145—Nathan Vande Hey (Freedom) 54-3 over Max Ronsman (Luxemburg-Casco) 12-2 (Dec 7-1).
152—Zane Licht (Lodi) 55-0 over Nick Alexander (Wrightstown) 45-4 (Dec 6-1). 160—Braeden Scoles (Kewaskum) 52-0 over Owen Wasley (Saint Croix Central) 40-2 (TF-1.5 5:21 (19-4)). 170—Silas Dailey (Plymouth) 48-2 over Tanner Kaufman (Northwestern) 49-3 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-0)). 182—Wyatt Ingham (Amery) 46-4 over Trace Schoenebeck (Luxemburg-Casco) 44-10 (Fall 2:36). 195—Ian Smith (Northwestern) 46-1 over Chase Matthias (Two Rivers) 29-3 (Dec 3-2). 220—Koy Hopke (Amery) 53-0 over Connor Thomas (Peshtigo) 48-3 (Fall 0:39). 285—Gunner Hoffmann (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 29-1 over Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville) 39-3 (Fall 1:39).
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
100—Brooke Corrigan (De Pere Girls) 8-0 over Iszybelle Sonnentag (Cadott Girls) 38-2 (Dec 10-4). 107—Taylor Whiting (Oconto Falls Girls) 24-1 over Savannah Danielson (Wausau West Girls) 13-2 (Dec 4-0). 114—Bopa Quintana (Sun Prairie Girls) 6-0 over Angie Bianchi (Two Rivers Girls) 23-2 (SV-1 6-4). 120—Caitlyn Kelley (Florence/Niagara Girls) 32-1 over Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln Girls) 27-5 (Fall 1:25). 126—Carley Ceshker (Badger Girls) 8-0 over Lillie Banks (Menasha Girls) 34-4 (MD 9-1). 132—Kylie Rule (Mineral Point Girls) 28-0 over Angela Zimmerman (Barron Girls) 14-1 (Fall 1:58).
138—Madalyn Sokolski (Bonduel Girls) 16-0 over Mattie Papenthien (Middleton Girls) 18-2 (Dec 7-0). 145—Hailie Krueger (New London Girls) 29-1 over Chloe LaRue (Cuba City/Benton/SW Girls) 24-2 (Dec 13-9). 152—Breanna Wier (Osseo-Fair./Aug./Fall Cr. Girls) 12-0 over Isabelle Olesen (Oak Creek Girls) 7-1 (MD 18-4). 165—Cyriana Reinwald (Horicon Girls) 19-1 over Rachel Schauer (Fennimore Girls) 10-3 (Fall 5:59). 185—Ella Creighton (Badger Girls) 25-4 over Keela Deering (Clintonville Girls) 13-6 (Fall 3:54). 235—Madison Burns (Ashland Girls) 17-0 over Izabella Riebe (Wisconsin Lutheran Girls) 21-7 (Fall 0:25).