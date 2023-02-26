MADISON — Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair wrestled his way to a Division 1 state wrestling championship at 220 pounds on Saturday, while Evansville’s Danny Heiser secured a Division 2 championship at 132 pounds.

In the girls bracket, Lake Geneva Badger’s Carley Ceshker and Ella Creighton each secured state championships at 126 and 185 pounds, respectively.

2023 WIAA individual state wrestling championships

JVG_230227_WRASSLING01.jpg
JVG_230227_WRASSLING02.jpg
JVG_230227_WRASSLING03.jpg
JVG_230227_WRASSLING13.jpg
JVG_230227_WRASSLING04.jpg
