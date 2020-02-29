Colman Karl came up short in his bid to win a state title Saturday night.
The Elkhorn junior lost in his Division 1 160-pound title match at the WIAA state individual tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Defending state champion Keegan O'Toole (47-0) of Hartland Arrowead pinned Karl in 2:49.
Karl finished the season with a 44-4 record.
Karl wasn't the only area wrestler to earn a medal Saturday.
Led by Korben Brown's third-place finish at 152 pounds in Division 3, six area wrestlers finished in the top six to medal and land a spot on the podium.
Brown, an Orfordville Parkview junior, capped off an impressive season with a pair of pins Saturday in placing third. He finished the season with a 40-3 record.
Lake Geneva Badger senior Jake Stritesky, a two-time state qualifier, finished fourth in Division 1 at 132.
Elkhorn sophomore Joey Showalter (106) and Beloit Turner senior Drew Ries (195) both finished fifth.
Janesville Craig senior Mitchell Schumann (195) and Turner senior Tre'Veon Bivens were both sixth.
WIAA state individual wrestling tournament
At Kohl Center, Madison
SATURDAY'S AREA RESULTS
Division 1
106--Consolation semifinal: Preston Spray (45-5), so., Wisconsin Rapids dec. Joey Showalter (42-8), so., Elkhorn Area 4-3; Fifth-place match: Showalter dec. Noah Tonsor (39-12), so., Slinger 6-2
132--Consolation semifinal: Jake Stritesky (39-6), sr., Badger pinned Brett Franklin (28-8), fr., 3:00; Third-place match: Joshua Cherba (42-11), jr., Waterford dec. Stritesky 8-3
160--Title match: Keegan O'Toole (44-0), sr., Arrowhead pinned Colman Karl (44-4), sr., Elkhorn Area 2:49
195--Consolation semifinal: Drake Anderson (42-8), jr., Bay Port pinned Mitchell Schumann (41-10), sr., Janesville Craig 2:10; Fifth-place match: Amir Blevins (38-3), sr., West Allis Central dec. Schumann 8-7
Division 2
152--Consolation semifinal: Colton Nicolay (38-14), sr., Lodi dec. Tre'Veon Bivens (39-10), sr., Turner 4-1; Fifth-place match: Braden Maertz (45-4), sr., Kewaskum dec. Bivens 5-2
195: Consolation semifinal: Bryce Burns (47-4), sr., Melrose-Mindoro dec. Drew Ries (34-3), sr., Turner 3-1; Fifth-place match: Ries pinned Kale Hopke (39-6), so., Amery 4:09
Division 3
152--Consolation semifinal: Korben Brown (40-3), jr., Parkview pinned Jacob Heiden (41-11), jr., :23; Third-place match: Brown pinned Ryan Roy (46-8), fr., Wabeno 2:06