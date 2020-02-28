Colman Karl will wrestle for a state championship.
The Elkhorn senior earned his spot in the WIAA Division 1 160-pound title match with a 2-1 decision over DeForest sophomore Brody Hemauer in the semifinals of the state tournament at the Kohl Center on Friday night.
Karl, a three-time state qualifier and the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Division 1 at 160 pounds, will take on top-ranked and undefeated Keegan O'Toole, a senior out of Hartland Arrowhead, in Saturday's championship match.
Karl is the lone wrestler in The Gazette's coverage area to make the finals.
Janesville Craig senior Mitchell Schumann lost by a 17-2 technical fall to Burlington junior Zach Wallace in a D1 195-pound semifinal.
Lake Geneva Badger senior Jake Stritesky lost a 132-pound semifinal to Ashwaubenon senior Cody Minor via an 8-4 decision.
Schumann and Stritesky will wrestle through the consolation bracket Saturday to determine their finish between third and sixth place.
Karl will finish on one of the top two steps of the podium after his narrow decision. Karl rode Hemauer for all two minutes of the second period to preserve a scoreless tie going to the final period. Karl chose the down position and scored two points on a reversal. He gave up one on an escape and held on from there to earn his spot in the final.
The March of Champions takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center, with championship matches beginning immediately thereafter.
Showalter, Bivens, Ries, Brown clinch podium
Four area competitors wrestled their way back Friday afternoon to guarantee top-six finishes and spots on the podium.
Elkhorn sophomore Joey Showalter won a pair of consolation bracket decisions at 106 pounds in Division 1 to reach the consolation semifinals, which will be Saturday morning.
Turner has a pair of podium finishers in seniors Tre’veon Bivens (152 pounds) and Drew Ries (195). Each of them lost in quarterfinal bouts Friday morning but won their wrestlebacks later in the day.
And Orfordville Parkview junior Korben Brown assured himself of a top-six finish in the same fashion, losing a quarterfinal but earning a first-period pin in his consolation match.
Showalter, Bivens, Ries and Brown can all still finish as high as third place in their brackets.
WIAA state individual wrestling tournament
At Kohl Center, Madison
AREA RESULTS
DIVISION 1
(Semifinals)
132—Cody Minor (Ashwaubenon) dec. Jake Stritesky (Badger), 8-4.
160—Colman Karl (Elkhorn) dec. Brody Hemauer (DeForest), 2-1.
195—Zach Wallace (Burlington) tech. fall Mitchell Schumann (Janesville Craig), 17-2, 4:32.
(Consolation)
106—Joey Showalter (Elkhorn) dec. Connor Krueger (Superior), 7-1. Showalter dec. Lucas Johnson (Waterford), 8-6. Noah Tonsor (Slinger) pinned Riley Nilo (Milton), 3:58. 113—Josh Stritesky (Badger) dec. Brent Miller (Germantown), 5-3. Jaden Bird (Burlington) dec. Stritesky, 7-3. 138—Matthew Kuesel (Nicolet) dec. Mayson Maclennan (Janesville Craig), 10-6. Connor Thorpe (Brookfield East) dec. Jakob Williams (Janesville Parker), 2-1. 170—Gabe Carter (DC Everest) pinned Aaron Taylor (Elkhorn), 3:47. 182—Bryce Heerey (Janesville Parker) pinned Roman Martell (Oshkosh West), 3:44. Qwade Gehring (Burlington) tech. fall Heerey, 17-1, 3:41. 285—Kyle Freund (Badger) dec. Shaquielle Harrell (Wauwatosa East/West), 6-2. Zach Irabarren (Merrill) pinned Freund, 1:49.
DIVISION 2
(Quarterfinals)
Caleb Meunier (Winneconne) pinned Ryen Hazzard (Edgerton), 2:48. 126—Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) won by sudden victory over Austin Scofield (Evansville/Albany), 3-1. 152—Payton Kostka (Regis/Altoona) dec. Tre’veon Bivens (Turner), 7-2. 195—Quincy Klister (Wrightstown) dec. Drew Ries (Turner), 5-3.
(Consolation)
113—Jayden Price (Pardeeville co-op) pinned Hazzard, 1:00. 126—Tyler Hantsberger (Somerset) pinned Scofield, 4:12. 152—Bivens dec. Reece Piontek (Denmark), 4-3. 195—Ries dec. C.J. Kurczek (Berlin), 8-2.
DIVISION 3
(Quarterfinals)
152—Mason Haas (Amherst) dec. Korben Brown (Parkview), 7-5.
(Consolation)
152—Brown pinned Jason Sedbrook (Iowa-Grant/Highland), 1:56.