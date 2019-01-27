EDGERTON

Cole Bavery might be a superstar on the wrestling mat, but it’s a label he’d prefer not to wear.

The Edgerton High junior just wants to be one of the guys.

Bavery boasts a 115-13 record in his three seasons wrestling for the Crimson Tide. He has finished fifth at state in Division 2 each of the last two years and is currently ranked No. 2 in the state in D2 at 138 pounds this season.

Edgerton coach Nick Hanson said Bavery’s success has never gone to his head. His headgear still fits the same.

“Cole is not about himself,” Hanson said. “He’s a guy that expresses himself through his leadership and his attitude on and off the mat. His teammates feed off that.

“And he’s got an incredible work ethic, too. He was academic all-state last year, and wrestling-wise he’s usually the last guy to leave the wrestling room. Cole’s all about spending extra time doing wind sprints or whatever he feels is necessary to stay ahead of his competition.”

The 17-year-old Bavery has been wrestling since he was 8. Admiration of his friend’s trophy collection prompted him to give the sport a try. He found instant success, winning the first three tournaments he entered.

For the last several years, he has trained at the Advance School of Wrestling in Madison.

“I’ve always been pretty aggressive at everything I do, and that has probably helped even more so in wrestling,” Bavery said. “I was blessed with some natural ability, and once I won a couple tournaments, I knew that if I worked hard enough that wrestling was probably a perfect fit for me.

“My goal now is to wrestle in college at a Division I school. But I’m also realistic enough to know that school comes first. That means more to me than wrestling.”

Bavery has found the podium twice at the state meet. As a freshman, he went 41-6 to finish fifth at 113.

Last year at state, he won his first two matches at 132 before losing a tough 5-2 decision in the semifinals. The loss stuck with him the next day, and he was beaten badly in a consolation bout before coming back to take fifth.

“I was really upset after losing on Friday night,” Bavery said. “I was so close to being in the finals that I wrestled horribly that first match Saturday morning. But then it’s like a light switch went off and I regained my focus.”

Bavery, the son of Steve and Kathy Bavery, is 31-2 this season. He suffered his second loss of the season last Saturday at the Terry Kramer Open in Fort Atkinson when he was forced to default because of injury.

He’s battling a strained hamstring, but he said the injury isn’t as severe as he first thought. Stretching exercises and a little time off between now and the Rock Valley Conference meet next Saturday should have him at or near 100 percent for the postseason run.

Winning state is his ultimate goal.

“I’m taking it one step at a time,” Bavery said. “Right now, the only thing I’m worried about is the conference meet. Everybody is dinged up this time of year, so the hamstring is not even something I’m worried about.

“When you look ahead, that’s when you make mistakes. I’ll know when it’s time to flip the switch.”

Like most superstars do.