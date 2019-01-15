EDGERTON
Rob Kostroun thought his Evansville/Albany wrestling team was in for its toughest Rock Valley Conference test of the season Tuesday night.
A couple Blue Devils freshmen made Kostroun’s night far less stressful than he was anticipating.
Ricky Braunschweig set the tone with a pin in the first match, fellow freshmen Collin Roberts and Cutter Lange followed suit moments later, and Evansville/Albany ran away with a 52-24 road victory.
The win kept the Blue Devils—ranked ninth in the state in Division 2—unbeaten in Rock Valley duals, giving them a distinct advantage in earning another conference title at the RVC meet early next month.
“We knew it was going to be tough, because they’re a well-coached team and they’ve got a lot of good kids,” Kostroun said. “We expected it to really come down to the wire.
“But we just came out on top of a couple tossup matches, and that was kind of the end of the story.”
The meet opened with one such tossup at 170 pounds. Braunschweig fell behind in each of the first two periods but seized control with a takedown and near-fall late in the second. He was up 10-3 when he pinned Edgerton senior Garrett Ison, not only delivering a tossup victory but a 6-0 lead.
“He’s a freshman and learning and growing with us,” Kostroun said of Braunschweig. “We figured that to be a tossup match, but he went out and delivered.”
It was 6-6 when Roberts pinned Edgerton senior Brandon Heisz in the second period at 195 pounds.
One match later, Lange was tied 3-3 with Edgerton’s Hudson Conant heading into the third period, where he picked up two reversal points and then stuck Conant for another pin and an 18-6 lead.
“The momentum from them pinning their guys early on helped us carry on some hype throughout the whole meet,” said Evansville/Albany junior Evan Senter. “It was definitely a surprise to see them go out and pin their kids like that, but it was a welcome one.”
Edgerton got a pin from Reed Farrington at 285 and a decision from Ryen Hazzard at 106 to cut the deficit to 18-15, but despite the close score the damage had been done.
Blue Devils freshman Camden Staver picked up a 10-0 major decision at 113 to regain momentum. Evansville/Albany then got five more pins—from sophomores Gavin Frey and Austin Schofield, senior Adam Staver and juniors Senter and Pat Crull—in the next six matches to pull away.
Trailing 34-18 with four matches remaining, Edgerton chose not to wrestle junior Cole Bavery, who is ranked No. 7 in the state this week at 145 pounds.
“He’s a little bit sick and a little bit dinged up,” Edgerton coach Nick Hanson said. “All intents were for him to wrestle tonight, but unfortunately the dual was just out of reach at that point, and we didn’t figure it was worth the risk.
“It’s always been a game of momentum with this team, and we came out kind of flat. ... We’re kind of in a slump right now after holiday break, and I don’t think we’re wrestling our best. But we’ve got some fighting to do in conference yet, and I don’t think we’re done.”
The loss was Edgerton’s second in Rock Valley duals, coming just four days after a loss to Whitewater, which has just one loss.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Evansville/Albany will be unbeaten and hold a lead in the conference points standings heading into the Feb. 2 RVC tournament.
“We’ve won the conference title the past eight years and for me, personally, that’s a big factor,” Senter said. “I take a lot of pride in being part of a team that continues the success. It’s a winning tradition, and you really want to keep that going.”
Thanks in part to a couple freshmen setting the tone Thursday night, the Blue Devils are in prime position to continue their run.
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 52, EDGERTON 24
106—Ryen Hazzard (Edg) dec. Gunner Katzenmeyer, 13-6. 113—Camden Staver (EA) maj. dec. Chris Ramirez, 10-0. 120—Gavin Frey (EA) pinned Quinn Kotnour, 3:23. 126—Austin Schofield (EA) pinned Jacob Nelson, 3:33. 132—Daniel Clark (Edg) dec. Matt Kostroun, 3-2. 138—Adam Staver (EA) pinned Hunter Seblom, 1:20. 145—Evan Senter (EA) pinned Damond Hanson, 1:28.
152—Pat Crull (EA) pinned Andrew Hanson, 2:46. 160—Trevor Wilkinson (Edg) pinned Josh Pappadakis, 2:47. 170—Ricky Braunschweig (EA) pinned Garrett Ison, 5:25. 182—Dominic Hogan (Edg) pinned Adam Adkins, 0:32. 195—Collin Roberts (EA) pinned Brandon Heisz, 3:49. 220—Cutter Lange (EA) pinned Hudson Conant, 4:26. 285—Reed Farrington (Edg) pinned Waylon Klitzman, 0:12.
Match started at 170 pounds.
