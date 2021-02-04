DELAVAN
The 2020-21 high school wrestling season has been a difficult one for many area programs.
Strict COVID-19 guidelines limited teams to one match a week. And that one match a week was often times littered with forfeits at many of the 14 weight classes because of an overall lack of numbers.
There is one area program that is thriving.
Delavan-Darien High finished 5-1 in the rugged Southern Lakes Conference and is currently ranked 10th in the state in Division 2 by wiwrestling.com. The Comets won the Delavan-Darien Regional title last weekend and will send 10 wrestlers to Saturday's Kiel Sectional. Mason Hennessey (106), Owen Chelminiak (160) and Cole Hanson are currently ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight classes. Seven Comet wrestlers are seeded No. 1 heading into Saturday's sectional meet.
Delavan-Darien coach Clay Nelson says his team has a very realistic shot at qualifying for the Division 2 state team tournament.
"We have 10 qualifiers for sectionals this Saturday at Kiel, and I look at all 10 with a realistic opportunity to place in the top-6 and score team points," Nelson said. "I expect it to be a close race for team sectional champion. The top scoring team will qualify for team state on Feb. 20 at Adams-Friendship.
Sectional host Kiel is the highest-ranked team in the Comets' sectional at No. 8.
Delavan-Darien's program struggled in recent years because of a lack of numbers, but Nelson has the Comets on a fast track to success.
A strong senior class, led by Hennessey and Chelminiak. has set the tone. Both wrestlers are unbeaten on the season and have provided great leadership for the underclassmen, according to Nelson.
"Student leadership has been a key factor in our success this year," Nelson said. "We have those that lead vocally, as well as by work ethic and a never give up attitude."
"Our practices have been shorter this year due to COVID, and I really get the sense the boys are very focused and engaged, which can typically be a challenge as you get later in the season."
COVID-19 restrictions limit contact between wrestlers at practice, forcing Nelson to design alternative training methods to keep the Comets in peak condition. The strategy worked to perfection during the regular season as Delavan-Darien picked up impressive dual meet wins against Southern Lakes powerhouses Burlington and Elkhorn. The Comets' only dual meet loss was to Waterford early in the season.
"We begin the first 20 minutes of practice everyday with cross-fit training," Nelson said. "I found this to be very effective in getting muscles engaged and warmed up.
"During this 20-minute period, we will use battle ropes, free weights, sprints, pullups, tire flips and several core exercises. This sets the tone for a shorter, intense practice."
Delavan-Darien has made one trip to the state team tournament. That came in 2012. A ticket to No.2 could be punched Saturday.
The Comets aren't the only area team looking for a state team berth Saturday.
Evansville is also primed for a trip to the state team tournament. The Blue Devils made the program's one and only appearance in 2014, but with 10 wrestlers competing at Saturday's Division 2 Richland Center Sectional, could be state bound. Evansville is currently ranked fifth in the state and the highest-ranked team at its sectional. Prairie du Chien is ranked sixth.
Evansville's Gunner Katzenmeyer (106), Camden Staver (120), Austin Scofield (145), Owen Heiser (160), Ricky Braunschweig (170) and Collin Roberts (195) are all ranked in the top 10 for the Blue Devils.