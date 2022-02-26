MADISON
Owen Heiser admitted that growing up, the Heiser family living room was the site of some epic battles between he and his younger brother Danny.
Being two years older and about 50 pounds heavier, Owen had the upper hand.
All that roughhousing seems to have paid off. The Heiser brothers are state champions.
Danny, a freshman at Evansville, won the Division 2 state title at 120 pounds Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. The junior Owen followed suit about an hour later by bringing home the 170-pound title.
Both state title matches ended in dramatic fashion. Danny trailed 5-0 with a minute remaining in his title bout against Luke Dux of Neillsville but scored five points the final minute, including a two-point near fall with two seconds left to force overtime. He won the match and a state title with a takedown and subsequent pin in overtime.
"I just kept telling myself if I lose, I lose, but I'm going to give it everything I have," Danny said of the final minute of regulation. "So I just went out and relied on my instincts.
"The fact that Owen won a state title makes everything even cooler."
Owen scored a takedown with nine seconds left to secure a 4-2 win over Devin Wasley of St. Croix Central in the 170-pound title match. He finished the season with a program-record 54-0 record, and the brothers became Evansville's fourth and fifth state champions.
"Seeing him win in overtime really fired me up," Owen said of his brother. "It made me realize that I had to go out and do the same thing.
"I knew that (Wesley) wanted to get to overtime because he walked back to the mat when we went off it in the third period, so I decided to push the pace, and I got the takedown."
Milton's Aeoden Sinclair made it three state titles for area wrestlers. The sophomore capped off a dominating season with a 14-9 win over offseason training partner and good friend Noah Mulvaney of Hartland Arrowhead in Division 1. Sinclair finished the season 48-1, with his only loss coming to a nationally-ranked wrestler from Illinois at a tournament early in the season.
He said wrestling Mulvaney was difficult because of their friendship.
"We build each other up to get to this point, but then have to take it away from each other," Sinclair said.
"Coming into the tournament, I was a little nervous, but I told myself to not get distracted and to just try and score as many points as I could each match."
The strategy worked well en route to a state title as Sinclair scored 85 points in four matches, which is likely a state record for points scored.
Sinclair's teammate, Matt Haldiman, advanced to the finals at 126 but lost to three-time state champion Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton.
Milton entered the state tournament with a record-tying seven qualifiers and four of them brought hardware home. Besides Sinclair and Haldiman, freshman Aiden Slama (113) and junior Royce Nilo (145) both finished sixth.
Area wrestlers made frequent trips to the awards podium Saturday thanks to several top-six finishes.
Whitewater senior Carter Friend finished third at 160 pounds in Division 2, with Delavan-Darien senior Cole Hanson fourth at 182 in D2. Beloit Turner senior Cal Ries was sixth at 182.
At 106 pounds, Evansville senior Gunner Katzenmeyer was fifth. Delavan-Darien junior Chris Karbash was sixth at 120.
Elkhorn's Joey Showalter was sixth in Division 1 at 132 pounds.
High school wrestling
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Kohl Center, Madison
AREA RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Championship matches
106—Brayten Casey, Menomonie, dec. Jacob Herm, Neenah, 9-7, sudden victory.
113—Preston Spray, Wis. Rapids, dec. Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville, 2-0.
120—Shane Corrigan, De Pere, maj. dec.over Lucas Peters, Kaukauna, 9-1.
126—Nicolar Rivera, Stoughton, tech. fall over Matt Haldiman, Milton, 20-3.
132—Wyatt Duchateau, Arrowhead, dec. Kellan Aure, Menomonie, 6-4, tiebreaker.
138—Greyson Clark, Kaukauna, pinned Talan Schutte, Germantown, 4:21.
145—Jacob Ward, Bay Port, dec. Cody Goebel, Mukwonago, 6-5, tiebreaker.
152—Mitchell Mesenbrink, Hartland Arrowhead, dec. Charlie Millard, Mequon Homestead, 6-4.
160—Ethan Riddle, Germantown, dec. Braeden Ott, Glendale Nicolet, 10-5.
170—Aeoden Sinclair, Milton, dec. Noah Mulvaney, Hartland Arrowhead, 14-9.
182—Connor Mirasola, West Bend West, pinned Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski, 0:28.
195—Cole Mirasola, West Bend West, maj. dec. over Gabriel Klatt, Beaver Dam/Wayland, 13-5.
220—Jackson Mankowski, Madison La Follette, maj. dec. over Will Haeger, Oak Creek, 13-5.
285—Vito Massa, River Falls, dec. Griffin Empey, Stoughton, 4-2.
Fifth Place
113—Ethan Eggert, Pulaski, dec. Aiden Slama, Milton, 5-0.
132—Preston Kratochvill, Holmen, dec. Joey Showalter, Elkhorn, 3-2.
145—Brett Skaug, Brookfield East, dec. Royce Nilo, Milton, 3-2.
Semifinals
126—Haldiman dec. Aiden Crawley, Brookfield East, 8-1.
170—Sinclair tech fall over Benjamin Otto, Brookfield Central, 22-7.
Consolation Semifinals
113—Bast dec. Slama, 3-2.
132—Stoffel dec. Showalter, 7-5.
145—Kratochvill dec. Nilo, 3-1.
Consolation Second Round
113—Slama, dec. Coen Henn, Wis. Lutheran, 3-1.
120—Fitzpatrick, dec. Trayton Torres, Elkhorn, 7-1.
132—Showalter, dec. Caleb Cady, Pewaukee, 4-3.
145—Nilo, dec. Kale Roth, Stevens Point, 3-1.
Consolation First Round
106 pounds—Mycah Beckett, De Pere, dec. Logan Clausen, Lake Geneva Badger, 5-0.
113—Slama maj. dec. over Oliver Crum, Wauwatosa West/East, 10-0.
120—Torres pinned Dylan Lewandowski, Glendale Nicolet, 2:33.
132—Showalter dec. Luke Moczynski, Oak Creek, 3-1.
145—Nilo pinned Jonah Stammer, Mequon Homestead, 4:54.
DIVISION 2
Championship matches
106—Charlie Meudt, Dodgeville, dec. Logan Mueller, Brillion, 7-0.
113—Reid Spurley, Dodgeville, dec. Colton Hush, Baldwin-Woodville, 6-2.
120—Danny Heiser, Evansville, pinned Luke Dux, Neillsville co-op, 6:29.
126—Chase Beckett, Portage, maj. dec. over Eyan Dessellier, Kiel, 10-2.
132—Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien, dec. Owen Seffrood, Darlington/Black Hawk, 6-2.
138—Max Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Evan Wolfe, West Salem/Bangor, 6-3.
145—Caleb Meunier, Winneconne, dec. Nathan VandeHey, Freedom, 7-3.
152—Zane Licht, Lodi, dec. Lowell Arnold, Portage, 3-0.
160—Braeden Scoles, Kewaskum, maj. dec. over Eddie Simes, Amery, 15-3.
170—Owen Heiser, Evansville, dec. Devin Wasley, Saint Croix Central, 4-2.
182—Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls, maj. dec. over Ian Smith, Maple Northwestern, 17-5.
195—Max Ramberg, Baldwin-Woodville, dec. Kale Hopke, Amery, 5-2.
220—Koy Hopke, Amery, pinned Wyatt Ripp, Lodi, 0:59.
285—Robert Beese, Amery, dec. Gunner Hoffmann, Neillsville co-op, 4-2, sudden victory.
Third Place
160—Carter Friend, Whitewater, dec. Mason Evans, Tomahawk, 5-2.
182—Owen Huschitt, Darlington/Black Hawk, dec. Cole Hanson, Delavan-Darien, 5-2.
Fifth Place
106—Gunner Katzenmeyer, Evansville, pinned Hunter Heller, Chilton/Hilbert, 1:31.
120—Jonah Edwards, East Troy, pinned Chris Karbash, Delavan-Darien, 4:10.
182—Grant Cook, Amery, dec. Cal Ries, Beloit Turner, 4-2.
Semifinals
106—Logan Mueller, Brillion, dec. Katzenmeyer, 6-5.
120—D. Heiser dec. Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco, 8-5.
160—Scoles, Kewaskum, maj. dec. over Friend, 19-6.
170—O. Heiser tech fall over Trace Schoenebeck, Luxemburg-Casco, 17-2.
182—Whiting pinned Ries, 3:44; Smith dec. Hanson, 3-1.
Consolation Semifinals
106—Ethan Aird, Darlington/Black Hawk, dec. Katzenmeyer, Evansville, 9-4.
120—Treyton Ackman, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus, dec. Karbash, Delavan-Darien, 7-0.
160—Friend dec. Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer/Colfax, 4-2, sudden victory.
182—Hanson dec. Cook, 4-1.
Consolation First Round
120—Chris Karbash, Delavan-Darien, dec. Teague Holzer, Hammond St. Croix Central, 3-1.
138—Ryan Tomazevic, Seymour, pinned Marcus McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda, 2:46.
160—Ivan Veenendall, Ellsworth, dec. Owen Chelminiak, Delavan-Darien, 9-2.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds—Katzenmeyer pinned Hunter Heller, Chilton/Hilbert, 2:28.
120—D. Heiser maj. dec. over Teague Holzer, Hammond St. Croix Central, 13-1.
138—Hart maj. dec. over McIntyre, 15-4.
160—Friend dec. Chelminiak, 5-2.
170—O. Heiser maj. Dec. over Tucker Brockman, Freedom, 21-11.
182—Ries dec. Logan Neitzel, Lomira, 9-4; Hanson dec. Caden Weber, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona, 4-2, sudden victory.
DIVISION 3
Championship matches
Division 3
106—Jake Fitzpatrick, La Crosse Aquinas, dec. Roen Carey, Mineral Point, 11-8.
113—Co’Ji Campbell, Kenosha St. Joseph, maj. dec. over Elliott Biba, Iowa-Grant/Highland, 12-4.
120—Dawson Johnson, Cumberland, pinned Mason Carpenter, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian, 5:55.
126—Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott, dec. Lucas Sullivan, Mineral Point, 8-2.
132—Tanner Gerber, Cameron, dec. Troy Dolphin, Kenosha Christian Life, 7-3.
138—Gavin Drexler, Stratford, maj. dec. over Tarrin Riley, Mineral Point. 11-1.
145—Karson Casper, Coleman, pinned Cael Erickson, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 0:59.
152—Aiden Brosinski, De Soto, dec. Joseph Penchi, La Crosse Aquinas, 4-3.
160—Kole Marko, St. Croix Falls, dec. Cash Stewart, Poynette, 5-4.
170—Brant Cracraft, Mishicot, dec. Tyler Dormanen, Boyceville, 2-0.
182—Samuel Schwabe, Random Lake, dec. Mitchell Thompson, Kewaunee, 10-3.
195—Raife Smart, Stratford, dec. Grant Rydlund, Ladysmith, 9-4.
220—Gavin Tegels, Cadott, dec. Cole Ebert, Reedsville, 3-1.
285—Dylan Nottestad, Westby, dec. Mike Nelson, Unity, 3-1.