ELKHORN

A successful prep career isn’t necessarily measured on wins and losses.

If that was the case, the tale of the tape would be off the chart for Daniel Stilling.

The Elkhorn High senior has the second-most wins in the history of a storied wrestling program and was a three-time state place-winner.

Success, however, is more often than not predicated on the impact and the legacy one leaves.

In that regard, Stilling looms large.

“Dan has been the heart and soul of this team and this program since he was a sophomore,” Elkhorn coach Ken Reynolds said. “He’s as mentally-tough as any kid I’ve coached and extremely athletic. And he’s got such a gas tank and is so relentless.

“There’s a reason so many colleges are after him, including a number of Division I schools. He’s the perfect college athlete because he puts academics first, is a great leader, and he’ll outpace everybody he’s up against.”

Stilling came up short in his bid for a state title. Wrestling in the championship match in Division 1 at 138 pounds Saturday night, Stilling lost an 8-7 decision to one of his best friends and training partner, Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis. All four of Stilling’s losses this season were to nationally-ranked wrestlers, including twice to Lewis.

Despite the loss, Stilling ended his career with 169 wins. His brother Jake—a two-time state champion—holds the program record with 171 wins. Jake now serves as an assistant coach for the Elks.

His little brother said it made a big difference this season.

“I’ve always been known as Jake’s little brother, and that’s not a bad thing,” Daniel said. “He’s by far the best person for me to have in my corner, because I know I can trust him because he knows so much about wrestling inside and out.

“And I think a part of him was hoping I broke his all-time win record. It has always been a very friendly rivalry between us. He’s helped me this year with moving my feet and taking my shots when they’re there. I’m not nearly as tentative as I was as a sophomore and junior, and that’s because of Jake.”

Even though Daniel didn’t catch his brother for all-time wins, he does hold several school records, including most takedowns in a season. That mark was set earlier in the postseason.

With his prep career over, Stilling can now concentrate on the constant letters, emails and phone calls he gets from college recruiters. Being an honor-roll student certainly helps the cause.

“I’m going to wrestle in college somewhere, I just don’t know where yet,” Stilling said.

Based on the impact Daniel Stilling had at Elkhorn, don’t be surprised if he has the same type of impact wherever he lands.