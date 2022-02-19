FORT ATKINSON
Although they took different paths to get there, Hunter Klietz and Cayden Brandenburg ended up at the same destination Saturday--on top of the podium.
Klietz, a Janesville Craig senior, and Brandenburg, a Janesville Parker sophomore, won WIAA Division 1 Fort Atkinson sectional wrestling titles.
Klietz, despite a third-place finish at the regional meet, won three matches Saturday to earn a state berth.
Brandenburg, who has been ranked in the top 10 all season at 145 pounds, bumped up to 152 for the tournament series. He won the sectional title with a 5-1 win over state-ranked Trenton Dow of Stoughton in the title match.
After finishing a disappointing third at the Milton Regional, Klietz came into the sectional meet on a mission. He beat Stoughton's Ethan Soderbloom 8-6 in his quarterfinal match before using a late takedown to secure an 8-6 sudden-death victory over top-seeded Jaxon Pernot in his semifinal bout.
In the title match, Klietz cruised to a 7-3 win over Brandon Liddle of Oregon to improve to 33-5 on the season.
"I wrestled with a vengeance today," Klietz said. "Last week was disappointing. I knew I had to stay within myself today, but I also knew It was all or nothing, too.
"Once I won my semifinal match, I had a lot of confidence going into the final's. I'll enjoy this today, but then starting tomorrow, my focus will be Thursday and wrestling at state. I'm not happy just getting there."
Brandenburg improved to 39-2. He pinned his quarterfinal opponent before winning 3-0 over Mukwonago's Devin Lawrence in his semifinal match.
Against Dow in the title bout, Brandenburg led 3-0 in the second period and carried a 3-1 lead late before securing a takedown for the final margin.
"All week we talked about how I was going to have to be able to ride him and not let him on his feet," Brandenburg said of Dow. "And I was able to do that.
"The goal coming in was to punch my ticket to state, and now that I've done that, the next goal is to get on the podium at state."
Milton had a productive day at the Fort Atkinson Sectional. The Red Hawks got individual titles from Aiden Slama at 113; Aeoden Sinclari at 170 and Kade Desormeau at 182. Also advancing to state for Milton thanks to second-place finishes were Matt Haldiman at 126; Royce Nilo at 145; Michael Schliem at 160 and Charlie Eckert at 195.
Trayton Torres (120) and Joey Showalter (132) both finished second for Elkhorn at Fort Atkinson to also advance to state.
At the Division 1 Racine Park Sectional, Lake Geneva Badger's Logan Clausen won the 106-pound title to earn a state berth.
Division 2
The Rock Valley Conference will be well-represented at the Division 2 state meet thanks to a strong showing Saturday at the Richland Center Sectional.
Evansville's Danny Heiser (120) and Owen Heiser (170) won sectional titles, while teammate Gunner Katzenmeyer was third at 106 to advance to state.
Whitewater's Carter Friend won the 160-pound title, with teammate Mason DePorter also advancing to state after a third-place finish at 220.
Brodhead-Juda's Marcus McIntyre was the 138-poound champion at Richland Center, with Beloit Turner's Jackson Burk (170) and Cal Ries both finishing third to earn state bids.
Also at Richland Center, Delavan-Darien got a sectional title from Cole Hanson at 182, with teammates Chris Karbash finishing second at 120 and Owen Chelminiak second at 160.