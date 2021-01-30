Juan Armas wrestled at state two years ago.
He's hoping to get another shot this season.
The Janesville Craig senior won the 120-pound weight class at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Regional to lead three city wrestlers into next Saturday's Mukwonago Sectional.
Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg and Jakob Williams finished second at 132 and 145, respectively, to also earn sectional berths.
Armas improved to 6-1 on the season with two decisive wins Saturday. He won his semifinal match 11-2 and won by technical fall over Elkhorn's Trayton Torres 19-2 in the championship match.
"Juan's got an excellent chance to get back to state," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "He'll have a tough bracket at the sectional meet, but I really think he can get through.
"As a team, even though we only got one wrestler through to the sectional meet, I was really pleased with how we wrestled today. Mukwonago is really good, and we ran up against quite a few of their good kids and came up just short."
Brandenburg, a freshman, improved to 7-2 by winning his second-place wrestleback match 6-0 over Thomas Slack of Elkhorn.
Williams, a senior, is now 6-1 after pinning Charlie Weber of Kettle Moraine in a second-place wrestleback match.
"Both of those guys did an outstanding job of coming back to finish second after losing in the their semifinal matches," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "Cayden had a war with the fourth-ranked kid from Mukwonago in the semi's and nearly beat him, losing 4-2."
Also at Mukwonago, top-ranked Joey Showalter of Elkhorn won the 106-pound title and is now 10-0.
Milton had a strong day at the Mukwonago Regional. The Red Hawks advanced seven to the sectional tournament, including regional champions Riley Nilo (106) and Aeoden Sinclair (152). Lukaas Harms (126), Hunter Kieliszewski (138), Justin Sanchez (160), Kade Desormeau (170) and Quinn Williams all finished second.
In Division 2 at the Evansville Regional, the host Blue Devils thrived.
Evansville easily won the team title with 276 points and advanced 10 wrestlers to next Saturday's Richland Center Sectional.
Evansville's regional champions were Gunner Katzenmeyer (106), Austin Scofield (145), Owen Heiser (160), Collin Roberts (195), Baylin Crull (220) and Waylon Klitzman (285). The Blue Devils' Ricky Braunschweig, Nicholas Barmore, Camden Staver and Max Kaether were second.
Edgerton's Sawyer Strouse won the 126-pound class at Evansville, with Beloit Turner's Brian Porcaro finishing second.
Brodhead/Juda's Marcus McIntyre was the 132-pound champ and teammate Cole Hoesly won at 182.
Turner's Cal Ries won at 170.
Also in Division 2, Delavan-Darien won its own regional title and advanced 10 wrestlers through to next Saturday's Kiel Sectional.
Regional champions for the Comets were Mason Hennessey at 106; Christoper Karbash at 113; Jacob Dutton at 138; Nate Huff at 152; Owen Chelminiak at 160; Cole Hanson at 170 and Mario Barajas at 182.
Jackson Funderberg (220) and Chase Rodriguez (113) were regional champions for Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay.
At the Division 3 Kenosha Christian Life Regional, Orfordville Parkview/Albany crowned three champions and advanced five wrestlers to next Saturday's Dodgeland Sectional.
Wyatt Egan (170), Luke Schwengels (182) and Korben Brown (152) won regional titles for the Vikings, with Ian Suer and Evan Suer finishing second and also advancing.