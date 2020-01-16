Janesville Craig's wrestling team continued rolling through the Big Eight Conference schedule Thursday night.
Bolstered by early pins from senior Mitchell Schumann and junior Brady Schenk, the Cougars rolled to a 58-19 road win over Madison Memorial.
Schumann earned a pin with 14 seconds left in the opening match of the night at 195 pounds, and Schenk followed with a first-period pin at 220.
"Schumann, every dual is seems like teams have been forfeiting to him, and he hasn't got to wrestle, so it was nice to see him start a meet out well for us," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "He and Brady got us off to a quick start."
Juan Armas (120 pounds), Joey Bellomo (132), Hunter Klietz (138) and Mayson MacLennan (145) each also had pins for the Cougars.
"We had a couple guys step up into the lineup for us, including Hunter, who did well for us," Mullen said.
Craig competes in a tournament hosted by Milwaukee South on Saturday.
CRAIG 58, MEMORIAL 19
195--Mitchell Schumann (C) pinned CJ Green, 5:46. 220--Brady Schenk (C) pinned Guyerme Dakpa, 1:36. 285--Patrick McDonald (M) maj. dec. Braeden Hopkins, 10-0. 106--Griffin Paulsen (M) dec. Ivan Ayala, 10-4. 113--Joey Coulter (C) by forf. 120--Juan Armas (C) pinned Nestor Garcia-Gonzalez, 0:25. 126--Julian Garcia (C) by forf.
132--Joey Bellomo (C) pinned Brody Weiler, 2:57. 138--Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Colin Driscoll, 1:15. 145--Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Liam Gill-Sutton, 1:04. 152--Aiden Romack (C) maj. dec. Pierce Kaufman, 10-2. 160--Kaden Reetz (M) pinned Davon Serrano, 2:52. 170--Marshall Getchell (C) inj. time over Isiah Angeles. 182--Benny Gustafson (M) pinned Gavin Bailey, 1:45.