The Janesville Craig wrestling team was perfect Thursday, shutting out visiting Madison West 80-0 in a Big Eight Conference dual.

“The guys wrestled with pretty good intensity,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “We’re pretty proud of everyone that wrestled.”

The Cougars earned pins in seven matchesl.

The Cougars continue with a tournament in West Allis that begins tonight and runs through Saturday.

“It’s a good start to the weekend, and we’re hoping to keep it going tomorrow,” Mullen said.

CRAIG 80, WEST 0

106—Joey Coulter (C) by forfeit. 113—Belle Goethe (C) pinned Andres Villalobos, 0:41. 120—Juan Armas (C) by forfeit. 126—Mayson MacLennan (C) by forfeit. 132—Joey Bellomo (C) tech fall Dylan Chambers 15-0. 138—Sebastian Getchell (C) pinned Casey Peterson, 0:59. 145—Aiden Romack (C) pinned Joe Harris, 2:46.

152—Davon Serrano (C) by forfeit. 160—Marshall Getchell by forfeit. 170—Grant Mullen (C) pinned Patrick Burke, 0:58. 182—Mitchell Schumann (C) dec. Harrison Schreiber 5-2. 195—Braden Hopkins (C) pinned Grayle Gallagher, 1:21. 220—Brady Schenk (C) pinned Erick Paiz-Handrick, 1:07. 285—Keeanu Benton (C) pinned Burke Gustafson, 1:34.

Match began at 182.

