Janesville Craig's wrestling team started its season on a strong note Tuesday night.

The Cougars used five pins to top visiting Verona 55-15 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.

"For the first match of the year, we're pretty happy with the results," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "We didn't have all our guys in the lineup, but the guys that were there did a good job for us."

After winning the first match by forfeit, Craig's Brady Schenk gave his team a 12-0 lead with a second-period pin at 220 pounds.

It was 12-9 Craig when Juan Armas earned a narrow 9-7 decision to get momentum back rolling for the Cougars, who won the next three matches to pull away.

"Brady did a good job getting things started for us after the forfeit," Mullen said. "Our depth was very helpful for us tonight."

Along with Schenk, Craig got pins from Julian Garcia, Mayson MacLennan, Marshall Getchell and Grant Mullen, and a major decision from Sebastian Getchell.

Craig wrestles at Madison West on Friday night.

CRAIG 55, VERONA 15

106—Blake Herburger (V) by forf. 113—Double forfeit. 120—Juan Armas (C) dec. Ben Grandau, 9-7. 126—Julian Garcia (C) pinned Austin Conrad, 0:23. 132—Hunter Klietz (C) by forf. 138—Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Logan Neuroth, 1:43. 145—Cael Wozniak (V) pinned Aiden Romack, 3:14.

152—Sebastian Getchell (C) maj. dec. Eric Blum 16-1. 160—Andrew Craddick (C) by forf. 170—Marshall Getchell (C) pinned Caden Page, 0:43. 182—Grant Mullen (C) pinned Achilles Mendez, 0:45. 195—Mitchell Schumann (C) by forf. 220—Brady Schenk (C) pinned Adam Murphy, 2:21. 285—Jay Hanson (V) dec. Braeden Hopkins, 10-5.

Match started at 195.