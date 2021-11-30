JANESVILLE
In seven of the last 11 seasons, the Janesville Craig wrestling program won Big Eight Conference dual-meet or tournament championships.
As an assistant coach, Jason Vogt was an integral part of those championship teams.
Now, the 1990 Craig graduate hopes to continue that success as the Cougars’ new head coach. Craig opens the 2021-22 season Saturday at the talent-laden Glendale Nicolet Invitational.
“My coaching staff and I are really excited about this team,” Vogt said. “We’ve got a really strong senior class that is working hard and some very talented underclassmen who are going to leave their mark on this program before they’re through.
“I’m not coming in here looking to change things up much. Mark (Mullen, the previous coach) left this program in good shape. We’ve got 40 kids out and good competition at quite a few weight classes. Practices have been pretty intense because kids know that if they don’t perform, somebody is right behind them waiting to step in.”
Starting at 138 pounds, Craig is likely to have a senior in eight of the heaviest nine weight classes. Heading the list are Sebastian Getchell at 160 and Jack Ryan at 170.
“Sebastian is an outstanding athlete, whose family is big into MMA (mixed martial arts fighting),” Vogt said. “He wasn’t out last year, but I expect big things from him this year.
“And Jack, I think, was undefeated during the regular season last year. It’s a really solid one-two punch for us at those two weights.”
Talented seniors Hunter Klietz and Tobias Speth are back at 138 and 145, respectively, with Andrew Craddick at 152. Alex Rinehart and Gavin Bailey give the team standout seniors at 182 and 195, with Patrick Jones at 220.
“With my military background, practices have been a little bit more structured as we work on conditioning and other things that can help us in the long run,” Vogt said. “With our seniors leading the way, everybody is starting to understand that with the way we get after it in practice, we’re going to win a lot of matches in the third period because of it. No one is going to outwork us.”
Freshmen Isaiah Gibbs and Aidyn Tucker open at 106 and 113, respectively, with sophomore Andre Dozier at 120. Junior Koda Jimenez is the likely starter at 126, with highly touted freshman Landon Colson at 132. Sophomore George Greene is likely to get the nod at 285.
“I think we’re going to have a good team, but until you see them on the mat, you just never know,” Vogt said. “We open at a very good tournament in Nicolet that Kaukauna is also at, and they’re one of the best programs in the state. We’re going to find out right away how we stack up. Everybody is excited to get going.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG
2021-22 WRESTLING SCHEDULE
(All matches 7 p.m. unless indicated)
December: 4—At Glendale Nicolet Scramble, 8 a.m.; 11—At Whitewater Invitational, 9:15 a.m.; 14—At Verona; 17—at E.H. Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 5 p.m.; 18—At E.H. Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 9:30 a.m.; 27—At Mid-States Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.; 28—At Mid-States Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.
January: 4—Middleton; 7—at Port Washington, 4 p.m.; 14—at Madison West; 18—Janesville Parker; 21—Madison Memorial; 22—at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 9 a.m.; 28-at Big Eight Showcase, Parker, 6:30 p.m.
February: 1—At Whitewater; 4—At Big Eight Conference tournament, Verona, 10 a.m.; 12-At WIAA Division 1 regional tournament, Milton, 9 a.m.; 19—at sectional tournament, Fort Atkinson, 9:30 a.m.