Mayson MacLennan, Marshall Getchell and Keeanu Benton won individual titles to lead Janesville Craig's wrestling team to the Whitewater Invitational title Saturday.

Craig finished with 211.5 points, with host Whitewater second with 199.

Benton, a senior and University of Wisconsin football recruit who was second at state last season, won all five of his matches with first-period pins.

MacLennan, a junior, won the 126-pound title with a 3-2 win over Kenosha Bradford's Collin Widmar in the title bout.

Getchell pinned Carter Friend in the championship match at 160.

The Cougars host Madison West on Thursday in a Big Eight Conference dual. 

Whitewater Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Janesville Craig 211.5, Whitewater 199, Kenosha Bradford 169, Racine Park 136, Beloit Turner 93, Beloit Memorial 91.5, Waukesha North 66.5, Verona 58.5, Clinton 48, Rockford Auburn 44, Palmyra-Eagle 42, Catholic Central 6

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106--Angel Rodriguez (RP) pinned Joey Coulter (JC) 1:42

113--Braulio Belmundez (Wh)

120--Joseph Mendoza (RP) pinned Devon Harbison (BT) 3:42

126--Mayson MacLennan (JC) dec. Collin Widmar (KB) 3-2

132--Abel Castillo (KB) major dec. over Joey Bellamo (JC) 13-4

138--Cole Ramos (KB) pinned Dashawn Bolton(RP) 3:55

145--Lorenzo Lazcano (WN) pinned Aiden Romack (JC) 1:40

152--Andrew Schwantz (RA) major dec. over David Cushman (Wh) 8-0

160--Marshall Getchell (JC) pinned Carter Friend (Wh) 3:15

170--Austin Pogreba (PE) pinned Martin Gonzalez (Wh) 5:29

182--Amaru Casas (Wh) dec. Mitchell Schumann (JC) 3-2

195--Nate Bowens (KB) major dec. over Tyler Sireci (BM) 12-2

220--Jarrel Campbell (RP) won by injury default over Kyle Bowens (KB)

285--Keeanu Benton (JC) pinned Lance Morgan RA) 1:43

