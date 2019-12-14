Janesville Craig's wrestling team won the Whitewater Invitational for the third straight year Saturday.

Mayson MacLennan and Marshall Getchell won individual titles to lead the Cougars to the team title.

Craig finished with 231 points, with host Whitewater second with 220.5.

MacLennan, a senior, won the 138-pound title, while the senior Getchell was the 170-pound champ.

"Those two wrestled really well against some very good competition," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "And we had a number of other guys step up, too. We were without three of our starters and still won the team title."

Craig sophomore Sebastian Getchell was second at 152, and teammates Brady Schenk and Braeden Hopkins were second at 220 and 285, respectively.

Whitewater Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Janesville Craig 231, Whitewater 220.5, Beloit Turner 195.5, Verona 149, Kenosha Bradford 147.5, Racine Park 147, Waukesha North 102, Clinton 66, Palmyra-Eagle 45.5, Walworth Big Foot 44, Beloit Memorial 43.5, Rockford Auburn 24

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

103--Blake Herburger (V) dec. CJ Tomomitsu (Whi) 10-3

113--Coooper Hammond (Whi) pinned Jared Villalobos (KB) 2:26

120--Devon Harbison (BT) pinned Brian Porcaro (Whi) :43

126--Justin Teague (BT) major dec. over Ben Grandau (Ver) 9-0

132--Joseph Mendoza (RP) dec. Corbin Ramos (KB) 9-8

138--Mayson MacLennan (JC) pinned Abel Castillo (KB) :56

145--Cole Ramos (KB) pinned Cael Wozniak (Ver) 1:53

152--David Cushman (Whi) pinned Sebastian Getchell (JC) 2:39

160--Treveon Bivens (BT) pinned Carter Friend (Whi) 5:52

170--Marshall Getchell (JC) pinned LaDainian Johnson (RP) 1:41

182--Will Leibbrand (Whi) dec. Anthony Nielsen (RP) 4-2

195--Tyler Sireci (BM) pinned Gehrig Monday (Whi) :47

220--Trey Grinke (BT) pinned Brady Schenk (JC) 2:53

285--Jay Hanson (Ver) major dec. over Braeden Hopkins (JC) 9-1

Parker fourth at Edgerton--Jakob Williams went 5-0 to lead Janesville Parker to a fourth-place finish at the Edgerton Duals on Saturday.

Parker defeated Madison Memorial and Team X (squad of wrestlers from various teams), while losing to Edgerton, Fort Atkinson and Delavan-Darien.

Edgerton won the team title.

"It was a little disappointing to finish fourth because we won this last year," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "But there were some really good teams here this year.

"Jakob wrestled really well all day, and Salvador Acosta really battled for us."