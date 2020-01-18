Janesville Craig’s wrestling team rolled to the team title Saturday at the Van Duser Duals at South Milwaukee High School.
Craig won all five of its dual meets in convincing fashion en route to a 5-0 record and the title.
The Cougars defeated Franklin 41-29 in the championship dual meet. Both teams entered with 4-0 records.
Craig also defeated Fort Atkinson, South Milwaukee, Kenosha Bradford and a varsity reserve team. Wilmot dropped out of the tournament.
Julian Garcia, Mayson MacLennan, Marshall Getchell, Mitchell Schumann and Davon Serrano all finished 5-0 for Craig.
“We’re thrilled to win this tournament,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “I think we’ve finished second here five or six times but never won it.
“It’s great to keep our unbeaten (dual meet) season intact. We knew that Franklin was going to be a real tough match-up for us, but our guys wrestled well. It was a great day.”
Van Duser Duals
FINAL RESULTS
Janesville Craig 5-0, Franklin 4-1, Fort Atkinson 3-2, Kenosha Bradford 2-3, Varsity All-Stars 1-4, South Milwaukee 0-5
CRAIG DUAL MEETS
Craig 46, Fort Atkinson 27
Craig 52, Bradford 29
Craig 72, South Milwaukee 12
Craig 75, Varsity All-Stars 6
Craig 41, Franklin 29