Janesville Craig's wrestling program won a regional title by the slimmest of margins Saturday.
The Cougars had three individual champions on their way to scoring 207.5 points, edging Milton by just half a point at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Regional.
Craig's second consecutive regional crown will give them a team sectional rematch against Stoughton at Janesville Craig at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The two teams also met in last year's team sectional at Stoughton.
Elkhorn/Faith Christian (166 points) was third, followed by Delavan-Darien (140.5), Badger (125) and Janesville Parker (113).
Craig got regional titles from Mayson MacLennan (138 pounds), Mitchell Schumann (195) and Brady Schenk (220). The Cougars also sent Juan Armas (120), Joey Bellomo (132), Sebastian Getchell (145), Aiden Romack (152), Davon Serrano (160), Marshall Getchell (170), Grant Mullen (182) and Braeden Hopkins (285) into next Saturday's Oconomowoc Sectional, where the top two finishers advance to state.
"It was closer than we thought it would be, but we'll take it," Craig coach Mark Mullen said of the regional title. "It's our second straight one and only the third in program history.
"We had a lot of kids step up when they needed to whether it was in a wrestleback or a championship match. We got the points when we needed them."
Mullen said Mitchell Schumann's win over Beloit Memorial's Tyler Sireci--a state qualifier last year--in the 195 title bout and Braeden Hopkins' pin in the semi-final match at 285 proved to be the difference in winning the team title by 1/2 a point.
Parker's Bryce Heerey won the regional title at 182 pounds. The Vikings will also have Ian Ramirez (106), Drexel Norman (126), Jakob Williams (138), Nicolas Lux (152) and Salvador Acosta (195) competing at sectionals.
"We got six through to regionals, and only one (Heerey) is a senior," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "Hopefully, we can now get one or two through to state."
Milton had sectional qualifiers at every weight class but one, including champions Riley Nilo (106) and Justin Sanchez (152).
Elkhorn sent eight through to sectionals, including champs Trayton Torres (120), Thomas Slack (126), Colman Karl (160) and Aaron Taylor (170).
Badger had three regional champs: Josh Stritesky (113), Jake Stritesky (132) and Kyle Freund (285).
Delavan-Darien's Cole Hanson was the champ at 145.
WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Regional
TEAM SCORES
(Winner advances to Craig Team Sectional on Tuesday)
Janesville Craig 207.5, Milton 207, Elkhorn 166, Delavan-Darien 140.5, Badger 125, Janesville Parker 113, Beloit Memorial 70, Big Foot/Williams Bay 28.5
TOP-FOUR FINISHERS, WHO ADVANCE TO SATURDAY'S OCONOMOWOC SECTIONAL
106--Riley Nilo (Mil) maj. dec. Joey Showalter (Elk), 15-5. Third: Mason Hennessey (DD) pinned Ian Ramirez (JP), 1:25.
113--Josh Stritesky (Bad) maj. dec. Matt Haldiman (Mil), 10-2. Third: Chris Karbash (DD) dec. Alan Lopez (BM), 9-4.
120--Trayton Torres (Elk) dec. Robert Zilskie (Bad), 4-3. Third: Royce Nilo (Mil) dec. Juan Armas (JC), 12-6.
126--Thomas Slack (Elk) sudden victory over Hunter Kieliszewski (Mil), 4-2. Third: Jacob Greidanus (DD) pinned Julian Garcia (JC), 0:28. Fourth: Drexel Norman (JP) pinned Garcia, 4:48.
132--Jake Stritesky (Bad) tech. fall Owen Chelminiak (DD), 16-0, 5:25. Thrid: Joey Bellomo (JC) pinned Juan Orejel (BM), 2:42. Fourth: Zak Shore (Mil) pinned Juan Orejel (BM), 2:41.
138--Mayson MacLennan (JC) dec. Jakob Williams (JP), 7-4. Third: Jared Greidanus (DD) dec. Trey Smith (Mil), 4-1.
145--Cole Hanson (DD) dec. Brandon Martinez (Bad), 1-0. Second: Martinez pinned Seth Haldiman (Mil), 5:44. Third: Haldiman pinned Raul Rojas (BF), 1:40. Fourth: Sebastian Getchell (JC) medical forfeit over Rojas.
152--Justin Sanchez (Mil) dec. Quentin Woyak (Elk), 2-1. Third: Nicolas Lux (JP) pinned Aiden Romack (JC), 3:04. Fourth: Romack pinned Nathaniel Hoyt (BF), 1:35.
160--Colman Karl (Elk) pinned Kade Desormeau (Mil), 1:58. Third: Davon Serrano (JC) pinned Mario Barajas (DD), 1:14.
170--Aaron Taylor (Elk) by sudden victory over Marshall Getchell (JC), 9-7. Second: Getchell pinned Jordan Stivarius (Mil), 1:33. Third: Stivarius pinned Luke Loback (DD), 2:24.
182--Bryce Heerey (JP) pinned Grant Mullen (JC), 1:36. Second: Reid Ruth (Elk) pinned Mullen, 3:01. Third: Ruth maj. dec. Mario Mendoza (BM), 11-1.
195--Mitchell Schumann (JC) by tiebreaker over Tyler Sireci (BM), 4-3. Second--Sireci pinned Salvador Acosta (JP), 0:42. Third: Acosta pinned Caleb Peters (Mil), 1:44.
220--Brady Schenk (JC) dec. Jordan Hergert (Mil), 4-1. Third: Jaime Flores (BM) by forfeit over Max Bochat (Elk). Fourth: Logan Hermann (DD) by medical forfeit over Bochat.
285--Kyle Freund (Bad) pinned Braeden Hopkins (JC), 3:17. Third: Brody Reed (Mil) pinned Diego Nova (DD), 3:34.