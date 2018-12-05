JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig’s wrestling team made quick work of its opponent for the second straight meet.

The Cougars got six pins and picked up forfeits at four other weight classes in a 67-12 Big Eight Conference win over Madison Memorial on Wednesday night.

Craig is now 2-0 overall in the conference.

“The coaching staff was really pleased with the energy the team brought to the mat tonight,” Craig head coach Mark Mullen said. “Sometimes when you wrestle a team that you know you’re supposed to beat, you let up a little bit, but our kids did not do that tonight.

“We haven’t really been tested yet as a team, but we will be Saturday when we wrestle in a pretty good tournament at Whitewater.”

Winning by pins for the Cougars were Juan Armas, Julian Garcia, Aiden Romack, Devon Serrano, Mitchell Schumann and Brady Schenk. Mayson MacLennan and Armani Bates won by decision for Craig.

CRAIG 67, MEMORIAL 12

106—Joey Coulter (C) won by forfeit; 113—Belle Goethe (C) won by forfeit; 120—Juan Armas (C) pinned Brody Weiler 1:45; 126—Mayson MacLennan (C) major dec. over Guillermo Tellez 10-0; 132—Julia Garcia (C) pinned Zolan Walker :40; 138—Sebastian Getchell (C) by forfeit; 145—Aiden Romack (C) pinned Noah St. Aubin :27

152—Devon Serrano (C) pinned Josh Swartz :19; 160—Kaden Reetz (M) pinned Marshall Getchell 1:58; 170—Pierce Kaufman (M) pinned Grant Mullen 3:45; 182—Armani Bates dec. Adam Garland 5-0; 190—Mitchell Schumann (C) pinned CJ Green 5:40; 220—Brady Schenk (C) pinned Gyurme Dakpa :30; 285—Keeanu Benton (C) won by forfeit

