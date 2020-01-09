A flurry of pins gave Janesville Craig coach Mark Mullen one of his most satisfying wins ever Thursday night.

After falling behind visiting Middleton 13-12 after the first five matches, the Cougars collected seven pins, a forfeit and a decision in the final nine to cruise to a 62-13 Big Eight Conference victory.

“There’s no doubt our kids came to wrestle,” Mullen said. “The credit goes to them and our coaching staff.”

Mullen credited his assistants Jason Vogt, Joel Schenk and Jeff Farrell for preparing the team.

“Middleton has always been our rivals,” Mullen said. “Last year, we led by 11 points going into the final two matches. “Our kid was up 4-1, and the Middleton kid got him in a headlock and pinned him.

“They we got pinned in the last match and lost by a point. We exacted some revenge for last year tonight.”

The Cougars compete in a Port Washington invite tonight. Craig hosts Janesville Parker on Tuesday night.

CRAIG 62, MIDDLETON 13

106—Seth Howard (M) pinned Ivan Ayula, 1:05. 113—Luis Nevarez (M) major dec. Joey Coulter, 11-0. 120—Juan Armas (JC) pinned Hunter Grimm, 1:26. 126—Walker Hargrove (M) dec. Julian Garcia, 9-2. 132—Joey Bellomo (JC) dec. Lesley Neisius, 6-2. Mayson MacLennan (JC) pinned John Ndovi, 1:39. 145—Sebastian Getchell (JC) pinned Wyatt Grauwels, 1:06.

152—Aiden Romack (JC) pinned Gavin Hoffman, :48. 160—Davon Serrano (JC) pinned Elijah Vance, 1:49. 170—Marshall Getchell (JC) pinned Will Grosspeitch, 1:16. 182—Grant Mullen (JC) pinned mason Engelien, :41. 195—Mitchell Schumann (JC) won by forfeit. 220—Brady Schenk (JC) pinned Adham Elshaboury, 1:10. 285—Braeden Hopkins (JC) pinned Keda Seals, 3:11.

Match started—285.

(One point deducted from Craig for unsportsmanlike conduct)