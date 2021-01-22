Janesville Craig's wrestling team rolled to a nonconference dual meet win over Beaver Dam on Friday.
The Cougars picked up seven pins en route to a 54-21 win in the regular-season finale.
"The kids that went out and wrestled did a nice job of taking care of business for the most part," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "Beaver Dam has some good kids, and we got wins against a couple of them.
"Braeden Hopkins continues to have a really good season for us. He pinned one of their better wrestlers tonight."
Besides Hopkins, other Cougars winning by pin were Koda Jimenez, Hunter Klietz, Tobias Speth, Jack Ryan, Joe Smith and Brady Schenk.
Craig competes next in the Division 1 regional meet next Saturday at Mukwonago.
CRAIG 54, DEAVER DAM 21
106--Eduardo Tostado (BD) won by forfeit; 113--Anastasia Putz (BD) won by forfeit; 120--Double forfeit; 126--Kyler Neuberger (BD) dec. Juan Armas 6-5; 132--Koda Jimenez (C) pinned Matthew Hendrix 1:05; 138--Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Ren Nickel 3:30; 145--Tobias Speth (C) pinned Brayan De La Cruz 1:00
152--Andrew Craddick (C) won by forfeit; 160--Jack Ryan (C) pinned Keegan Jacobs 4:29; Gabriel Klatt (BD) pinned Grant Mullen 2:00; 182--Teegan Burdick (C) won by forfeit; 195--Joe Smith (C) pinned Kaden Raebe 1:05; 220--Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Nick Ludowese 3:09; 285--Brady Schenk (C) pinned Hayden DeZarn :38