Division 3 wrestling powerhouse Coleman won the Ed Stech Invitational title Saturday.

The two-day tournament featured 25 teams.

Coleman finished with 216 points, followed by Mukwonago in second with 213.

Janesville Craig finished eighth and Janesville Parker was 12th.

Three city wrestlers finished fourth.

Craig seniors Mayson MacLennan and Marshall Getchell were fourth at 138 pounds and 170, respectively.

Parker senior Bryce Heerey was fourth at 195.

"We got eight wrestlers through to the second day, which is the best we've ever done here," Parker coach Shane Fleming said.

"Bryce wrestled really well both days. He lost the third-place match to a really good kid from Wisconsin Rapids 3-0. He was right there at the end."

Craig's Mitchell Schumann was fifth at 195 and Brady Schenk was fifth at 220.

Ed Stech Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Coleman 216, Mukwonago 213, Waterford 170, Wisconsin Rapids 159, Germantown 141, Franklin 119, Hortonville 115.5, Janesville Craig 102, Watertown 86, Oconto Falls 68.5, Whitnall/Greendale 68, Janesville Parker 63.5, West Allis Central 61, Wauwatosa 59, Nicolet 57.5, Racine Park 53, New Berlin 52, Whitefish Bay 48.5, Grafton 45.5, St. John's NW Military 37.5, Sussex Hamilton 34, Greenfield 32, Milwaukee Lutheran 22, Milwaukee Hamilton 20, South Milwaukee 0

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106--Lucas Johnson (Waterford) pinned Wyatt Skebba (Hortonville) 1:58

113--Preston Spray (Wisconsin Rapids) dec. Hudson Halter (Waterford) Dec 10-7

120--Hayden Halter (Waterford) 12-0, Jr. over Edward Wilkowski (Watertown) 15-1, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

126--Hayden Halter (Waterford) dec. Edward Wilkowski (Watertown) Dec 10-3

132--Joseph Mendoza (Racine Park) dec. Walker Wichman (Watertown) 3-2

138--Karson Casper (Coleman) dec. Ethan Riddle (Germantown) 6-3; Third: Tyler Goebel (Mukwonago) dec. Mayson MacLennan (Janesville Craig) 9-6

145--Aiden Medora (St. John`s NW Military/Brookfield Acad.) tech. fall over Sam Kuchta (Coleman) 18-3

152--Isaac Riddle (Germantown) dec. Jacob Collar (Hortonville) 9-4

160--Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) dec. Ellis Pfleger (Grafton) 6-4

170--Da`jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay/Dominican/Univ. Sch. of Milw.) major dec. over Evan Danowski (Waterford) 16-5; Third: George Huza (Hortonville) pinned Marshall Getchell (Janesville Craig) 4:00

182--John Bieber (Coleman) pinned Luke Stromberg (Mukwonago) 3:01

195--Shamus McLain (Coleman) pinned Ryan Krimpelbein (Mukwonago) 1:25; Third: Andrew Schutz (Wisconsin Rapids) dec. Bryce Heerey (Janesville Parker) 3-0

220--Amir Blevins (West Allis Central) dec. John Pekar (Franklin) 3-2

285--Spencer Karban (Coleman) pinned Donoven Acevedo (New Berlin) 3:50