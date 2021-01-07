Visiting Franklin got pins in the final two matches of a dual meet at Janesville Craig on Thursday night to pull away to a 46-30 victory.
"We competed well against a very good program," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "They are always won of the toughest teams we wrestle, and we barely beat them last year in a tournament. It was a good competition with a lot of good matches."
Braeden Hopkins (220 pounds), Hunter Klietz (138) and Tobias Speth (145) all earned pins for the Cougars.
Juan Armas won the closest match of the night for Craig. In a battle of state qualifiers at 126 pounds, Armas used an escape to earn a 5-4 decision.
"That was a hard-fought match between two state qualifiers," Mullen said.
Craig hosts Sauk Prairie in its final home meet Thursday.
Janesville Parker was scheduled to wrestle against Edgerton on Thursday night, but the Crimson Tide were forced to cancel and the Vikings held an intersquad scrimmage instead.
FRANKLIN 46, CRAIG 30
220--Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Jack Baretz , 2:21. 285--Brady Schenk (C) by forf. 106--Juniel Tuason (F) by forf. 113--Davis Anderson (F) maj. dec. Jose Chavez, 10-2. 120--Kaden Rosas (F) pinned Andre Dozier, 1:03. 126--Juan Armas (C) dec. Sabri Sino, 5-4. 132--Fahad Aziz (F) pinned Koda Jimenez, 1:53. 138--Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Ty Summers, 1:05. 145--Tobias Speth (C) pinned Teagan Fox, 0:52. 152--Seth Swanson (F) pinned Braden Punzel, 0:37. 160--Immanuel Joseph (F) pinned Andrew Craddick, 3:13. 170--Jack Ryan (C) dec. Nick Raden, 9-3. 182--Tanner Rivard (F) pinned Joe Smith, 4:48. 195--Talan Summers (F) pinned Ethan Weissbuch, 0:41.