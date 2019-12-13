Janesville Craig’s wrestling team cruised to another Big Eight Conference dual meet victory Friday.

The Cougars used five pins to post a 66-15 victory at Madison West in a meet that had just six matches due to forfeits.

Mayson MacLennan (138 pounds), Aiden Romack (145), Sebastian Getchell (152), Marshall Getchell (170) and Braeden Hopkins (285) had the pins for the Cougars.

The rest of the team’s points were picked up on forfeits.

Craig wrestles in a tournament at Whitewater on Saturday.

CRAIG 66, WEST 15

106—Nicholas Gohar (W) by forf. 113—Jaime Nava (W) by forf. 120—Koda Jimenez (C) by forf. 126—Julian Garcia (C) by forf. 132—Hunter Klietz (C) by forf. 138—Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Dylan Chambers, 0:47. 145—Aiden Romack (C) pinned Valentino Corona, 1:08.

152—Sebastian Getchell (C) pinned Joe Harris, 1:41. 160—Daniel Brown (W) dec. Andrew Craddick, 6-2. 170—Marshall Getchell (C) pinned Patrick Burke, 0:36. 182—Grant Mullen (C) by forf. 195—Mitchell Schumann (C) by forf. 220—Brady Schenk (C) by forf. 285—Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Demorian Thompson, 0:57.