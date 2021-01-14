Janesville Craig’s wrestlers celebrated Senior Night in style Thursday.
The Cougars’ five seniors combined to contribute 24 points, and the team picked up a 42-27 victory over visiting Sauk Prairie in a nonconference dual meet.
Seniors Juan Armas (126 pounds), Grant Mullen (170) and Joe Smith (182) each earned pins. Braeden Hopkins won by forfeit at 220, and Brady Schenk lost a close 8-7 decision to a state-ranked wrestler at 285.
“The seniors led the way on Senior Night,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “That’s pretty much what got it done for us tonight. All five seniors wrestled well. It was a fun way to end things in our last home match against a team that wrestles in a tough conference.”
Craig trailed 15-6 after four matches, but Jack Ryan earned a pin at 160 pounds to swing things back in the Cougars’ direction.
Grant Mullen and Smith followed with pins, and Sauk Prairie forfeited the next two matches as the Cougars seized control.
Hunter Klietz also had a pin for Craig, which wrestles at Beaver Dam to close out the regular season next Friday.
CRAIG 42, SAUK PRAIRIE 27
132--Colton Uselman (SP) pinned Koda Jimenez, 0:32. 138--Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Dylan Breunig, 1:25. 145--Carson Saladis (SP) tech. fall Tobias Speth, 15-0. 152--Alex Katers (SP) maj. dec. Andrew Craddick, 13-2. 160--Jack Ryan (C) pinned Grant Sorg, 1:46. 170--Grant Mullen (C) pinned Aidan Nelson, 2:00. 182--Joe Smith (C) pinned Jace Elsing, 0:39. 195--Ethan Weissbuch (C) by forf. 220--Braeden Hopkins (C) by forf. 285--Nolan Vils (SP) dec. Brady Schenk, 8-7. 106--Double Forfeit. 113--David Kingsley (SP) dec. Jose Chavez, 6-5. 120--Austin Lankey (SP) pinned Andre Dozier, 2:58. 126--Juan Armas (C) pinned Riley Minnete, 1:54.