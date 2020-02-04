Janesville Craig’s wrestling program celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday.
Then the Cougars celebrated perfection.
They overcame back-to-back losses by pins to start the night against Whitewater, rallying for a 59-24 nonconference victory that capped an undefeated season in dual meets.
“An undefeated dual meet season is pretty impressive,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “The key tonight was our seniors being excited to wrestle their final home meet of the regular season.”
Whitewater’s David Cushman (152 pounds) and Carter Friend (160) put the Whippets up 12-0.
But Craig senior Marshall Getchell earned a second-period pin at 170 pounds to get momentum rolling.
“He got us ignited after we got off to a tough start,” Mullen said. “Once he got it going, everyone was fired up and the rest of our big guys kept the momentum.”
Joe Smith followed with a pin in his first varsity match at 182 to tie things at 12. Senior Mitchell Schumann gave Craig the lead with a pin at 195, Brady Schenk followed with a pin at 220 and Braeden Hopkins made it five pins in a row for the Cougars at 285.
They later got wins by fall from Joey Coulter (113), Koda Jimenez (120), Joey Bellomo (132) and Mayson MacLennan (138).
“I think our guys have really continued to improve all season long, and that’s thanks to our other coaches,” Mullen said. “We’re wrestling as well now as we could and should be, and that’s great going into the tournament series.”
The Big Eight Conference tournament is Saturday at Janesville Parker.
CRAIG 59, WHITEWATER 24
152—David Cushman (W) pinned Andrew Craddick, 2:36. 160—Carter Friend (W) pinned Davon Serrano, 4:26. 170—Marshall Getchell (C) pinned Denver Isbell, 2:48. 182—Joe Smith (C) pinned Will Liebbrand, 2:35. 195—Mitchell Schumann (C) pinned Gehrig Monday, 5:48. 220—Brady Schenk (C) pinned Nathan Wood, 0:58. 285—Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Owen Heussner, 1:26.
106—CJ Tomomitsu (W) pinned Ivan Ayala 1:37. 113—Joey Coulter (C) pinned Carrick Gapinski , 1:02. 120—Koda Jimenez (C) pinned Cooper Hammond, 4:48. 126—Juan Armas (C) tech. fall Rye Fader, 17-2 5:02. 132—Joey Bellomo (C) pinned Marcus DePorter, 2:37. 138—Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Jaden Salmieri, 1:51. 145—Dylan DuClos (W) pinned Aiden Romack, 3:03.