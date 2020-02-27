MADISON
Mitchell Schumann figures this weekend will be the last time he puts on a singlet.
The Janesville Craig senior has no plans to wrestle after high school.
The way Schumann wrestled Thursday on Day 1 of the WIAA individual state tournament, those plans may change.
Schumann dominated two opponents in the Division 1 195-pound bracket and will take a 41-7 record into tonight’s semifinal match against Zach Wallace (38-6) of Burlington.
Schumann is one of three area wrestlers advancing to the semifinals in D1, joining Jake Stritesky (132 pounds) of Lake Geneva Badger and Colman Karl (160) of Elkhorn.
Schumann won his opening-round match 9-2 and followed that up with a 12-0 major decision over Jeffrey Pfannerstill of Hartland Arrowhead.
“You always want to try and dominate,” Schumann said. “But ever since regionals, I told myself that this is probably the last time I’ll wrestle, so why not push myself and see how far I can go.
“My goal ever since I was a freshman was to get on the podium, and now I’ve done that.”
Schumann is assured of at least a sixth-place finish, and the top six wrestlers in each weight class of each division medal and are on the podium Saturday night.
Three other Janesville wrestlers had mixed results Thursday.
Craig senior Mayson Maclennan (138) and Janesville Parker senior Bryce Heerey (182) both won opening-round matches but were pinned in the quarterfinals.
Parker sophomore Jakob Williams (138) lost his opening-round match.
Karl improved to 43-3 with a pair of wins at 160. The senior won by pin in his opener and then held off his training partner, Evan Huckstorf, 3-2 in their quarterfinal match.
“It’s weird,” Karl said. “I spent the last two months training with him to try and get to this point, and then I end up wrestling him at state.
“But I wasn’t really thinking about the fact that he was my training partner. I just had to come out and do the same old same old that has worked for me all season.”
Karl wrestles sophomore Brody Hemauer (39-7) of DeForest in the semifinals.
Stritesky has assured himself of a second straight state medal. The senior was fifth last year and improved to 38-4 this season with two wins Thursday. He faces senior Cody Minor (38-3) of Ashwaubenon in the semis.
Milton sophomore Riley Nilo, who finished sixth last year at 106, won his opening-round match at 106 but lost his quarterfinal match.
In Division 2, Edgerton junior Ryen Hazzard (113) and Beloit Turner senior Drew Ries both won opening-round matches to advance to Friday morning’s quarterfinal round.
Orfordville Parkview’s Korben Brown impressed in his Division 3 opener. The junior, now 37-2, won by technical fall, 19-3, over Jordan Keegan of Riverdale.
WIAA state individual wrestling tournament
At Kohl Center, Madison
THURSDAY AREA RESULTS
Division 1
(Preliminaries)
106—Riley Nilo (Milton) dec. Jaxon Pernot (Mount Horeb) 104; Joey Showalter (Elkhorn) dec. Parker Kratochvill (Holden) 5-2 113—Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) pinned Josh Stritesky (Badger) 2:44 120—Brett Skaug (Brookfield East) pinned Royce Nilo (Milton) 2:57 126—Jordan Craft (Manitowoc) pinned Hunter Kieliszewski (Milton) 5:53 132—Jake Stritesky (Badger) dec. Aidan Ford (Slinger) 11-10 138—Mayson Maclennan (Janesville Craig) dec. CJ Grisar (Waukesha West) 10-5; Mitchell Mesenbrink (Arrowhead) pinned Jakob Williams (Janesville Parker) 1:16 160—Peter Hansen (Hudson) tech. fall over Kade Desormeau (Milton) 18-2; Colman Karl (Elkhorn Area) pinned Ross Kaz (Chippewa Falls) 2:50 170—Da’jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay) major dec. over Aaron Taylor (Elkhorn Area) 10-2 182—Bryce Heerey (Janesville Parker) pinned Deiondre Williams (Kimberly) 3:07 195—Mitchell Schumann (Craig) dec. Hunter Jerinek (Slinger) 9-2 285—Kyle Freund (Badger) dec. John Parker (Franklin) 8-4
(Quarterfinals)
106—Preston Spray 44-3), so., Wisconsin Rapids dec. Nilo (42-5), so., Milton 4-2; Tyler Klein (45-4), jr., Hartford dec. Showalter (39-7), so., Elkhorn Area 11-6 132—Stritesky (38-4), sr., Badger dec. Sam Lorenz (36-8), jr., Waunakee 8-3 138—Jalen Spuhler (45-2), sr., Hartford pinned Maclennan (44-4), sr., Craig 1:45 160—Karl (42-3), sr., Elkhorn Area dec. Evan Huckstorf (32-13), jr., Muskego 3-2 182—John Gunderson (35-0), jr., Baraboo pinned Heerey (35-9), sr., Parker 1:14 195—Schumann (41-7), sr., Craig major dec. over Jeffrey Pfannerstill (16-7), sr., Arrowhead, 12-0 285—Donovan Acevedo (38-2), sr., New Berlin West pinned Freund (36-2), sr., Badger :58
Division 2
(Preliminaries)
113—Ryan Hazzard (39-8), jr., Edgerton major dec. over Drake Muellenbach (31-10), so., Campbellsport 17-5 120—Treyton Ackman (43-5), so., Spencer dec. Devon Harbison (42-6), sr., Beloit Turner 12-6 152—Andrew Forsythe (40-3), sr., North Fond du Lac dec. Carter Friend (35-11), so., Whitewater 8-1 195—Drew Ries (32-1), sr., Turner dec. Carter Grewe (25-7), so., Abbottsford 7-5 220—Mac Strand (28-3), jr., Xavier dec. Trey Griinke (40-5), sr., Turner 13-6 285—Avery Hull (30-5), sr., North Fond du Lac pinned Reed Farrington (38-8), sr., Edgerton 5:48
Division 3
(Preliminaries)
152—Korben Brown (37-2), jr., Orfordville Parkview tech. fall over Jordan Keegan (37-11), sr., Riverdale 19-2