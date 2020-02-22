Janesville will have four wrestlers at the Kohl Center later this week.
Janesville Craig seniors Mayson MacLennan and Mitchell Schumann won titles at the WIAA Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional on Saturday.
They will be joined in Madison at the state tournament by Janesville Parker's Bryce Heerey and Jakob Williams, who each finished second.
A total of 13 area wrestlers came out of Oconomowoc.
Schumann won the sectional crown at 195 pounds, using a third-period takedown with about 20 seconds left to beat Stoughton's Rudy Detweiler 7-6. The victory avenged a loss to Detweiler in Tuesday's team sectional dual at Craig.
"I really wanted it bad," Schumann said. "Last year, he beat me 11-3. So I've just been trying to close the gap always. Losing by eight to losing by three and now beating him.
"This is probably the happiest I've ever been. I've been working for this for 12 years since I started wrestling. Those 12 years are worth it now."
MacLennan edged Williams 7-6 in the final at 138 pounds to earn his second straight trip to state.
Parker coach Shane Fleming was elated to have Heerey and Williams headed to Madison.
"It was an outstanding day for us," Fleming said. "It's been four years since we had anybody go to state."
Williams won a decision in the second-place wrestleback to earn his spot at the Kohl Center. Heerey lost in the final at 182 pounds but was not forced to wrestle back for second due to a result earlier in the tournament.
"We definitely thought that Bryce would make it," Fleming said. "But all of them were outstanding."
Williams takes a 30-9 record into the state meet. Heerey is 34-8.
"Hopefully this gets contagious," Fleming said of his rebuilding program.
Milton led the way for D1 area wrestlers with four state qualifiers. Riley Nilo was the champion at 106 and Hunter Kieliszewski won the title at 126. They will be joined by teammates Royce Nilo (120) and Kade Desormeau (160).
Elkhorn's Colman Karl won at 160, and he will be joined at state by teammates Joey Showalter (106) and Aaron Taylor (170).
Lake Geneva Badger's Jake Stritesky won at 132, and Josh Stritesky was second at 113.
The state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Parkview sends Brown in D3
Orfordville Parkview's Korben Brown will represent the Vikings at state in the Division 3 152-pound bracket.
Brown finished in second place at the Dodgeland Sectional on Saturday.
Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional
Top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to state
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES AND SECOND-PLACE WRESTLEBACKS, IF NECESSARY
106—Riley Nilo (Milton) by sudden victory over Joey Showalter (Elkhorn), 5-3.
113—Quintin Wolbert (Kettle Moraine) pinned Josh Stritesky (Badger), 2:49.
120—Nicolar Rivera (Stoughton) pinned Royce Nilo (Milton), 3:49. Second: Nilo dec. Zilkie (Badger), 7-2.
126—Hunter Kieliszewski (Milton) dec. Dominic Flores (La Follette), 12-6. Second: Flores pinned Brandon Liddle (Oregon), 0:55.
132—Jake Stritesky (Badger) maj. dec. Trenton Dow (Stoughton), 10-0.
138—Mayson MacLennan (Janesville Craig) dec. Jakob Williams (Janesville Parker), 7-6. Second: Williams dec. Jared Greidanus (Delavan-Darien), 5-2.
145—Gavin Model (Stoughton) tech. fall Owen Heiser (Oregon), 17-1.
152—Luke Mechler (Stoughton) tech. fall Zachary Gunderson (Monona Grove), 25-10. Second: Gunderson tech. fall. Seth Niddey (Oregon), 17-2.
160—Colman Karl (Elkhorn) pinned Kade Desormeau (Milton), 1:21. Second: Desormeau dec. Davon Serrano (Craig), 3-1.
170—Lincoln Willett (Oconomowoc) dec. Aaron Taylor (Elkhorn), 5-3.
182—Thomas Witkins (Fort Atkinson) maj. decision Bryce Heerey (Janesville Parker), 8-0.
195—Mitchell Schumann (Janesville Craig) dec. Rudy Detweiler (Stoughton), 7-6.
220--Brooks Empey (Stoughton) pinned Mika Gutoski (Fort Atkinson), 1:38. Second: Gutoski dec. Hergert) Milton), 3-0.
285--Kyle Freund (Bad) dec. Griffin Empey (Stoughton), 5-2.