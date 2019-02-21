MADISON

Keeanu Benton is two wins away from finishing his prep wrestling career at the top of the mountain.

The Janesville Craig senior pinned both of his opponents Thursday to advance to tonight’s semifinals at 285 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Benton (41-1), last year’s state runner-up at 285 and a University of Wisconsin football recruit, wrestles Isaac Klarkowski (31-5) of Green Bay West for a trip to the state finals.

“For me, everything is personal this week,” Benton said. “I’m just going to go out there and leave everything on the mat.

“I might get a few butterflies Saturday, but right now I’m good. I’m too focused to get nervous.”

Benton had an early-second-period pin in his preliminary bout and followed that up with a pin at 1:54 over Charlie Covert of Slinger in the quarterfinals.

Craig’s Juan Armas and Mayson MacLennan lost their opening-round matches, but will both get wrestleback matches this morning and could still finish as high as fifth place.

Elkhorn also had a productive day in Division 1. The Elks advanced two into tonight’s semifinals.

Payton Jacobson won two matches by decision at 113 pounds. The sophomore improved to 39-7 and wrestles Tyler Goebel (41-6) of Mukwonago tonight.

Daniel Stilling, who was third last year at 132, won both his matches at 138 and improved to 43-3. Stilling wrestles Ian Laatsch (43-1) of Appleton North in the semifinals.

“Daniel is wrestling with a lot of confidence right now, while Payton is doing all the right things needed to be successful,” Elkhorn coach Ken Reynolds said. “Neither one is going to beat themselves.”

Elkhorn’s Colman Karl and Aaron Taylor both lost close opening-round matches.

Milton had mixed results in the opening round of Division 1. Mason Dutcher, who was sixth at state last year, won his preliminary match at 120 before losing to top-ranked Hayden Halter of Waterford in the quarterfinals. Halter was the wrestler who won a court injunction two weeks ago that allowed him to wrestle at the WIAA regional meet despite being disqualified from the Southern Lakes Conference meet for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls against him.

Milton freshman Riley Nilo lost his opening-round match at 106.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Jake Stritesky won his preliminary match at 120 in Division 1 but allowed a late takedown in the third period in losing 4-2 to Bryce Jankowski of Cedarburg in the quarterfinals.

In Division 2 preliminary matches, Evansville/Albany’s Jared Miller (29-8) won at 120 and Cole Bavery (37-3) of Edgerton cruised to a win at 132. Bavery, a junior, has finished fifth in back-to-back years at state.

WIAA state wrestling tournament

Area results

Division 1

106--Prelim: Cooper Willis (Union Grove) pinned Riley Nilo (Milton), 3:46.

113--Prelims: Payton Jacobson (Elkhorn) dec. Dylan Ellefson (La Crosse Logan/Central), 6-1. Alex Pellowski (Holmen) maj. dec. Juan Armas (Janesville Craig), 11-0. Quarterfinal: Jacobson dec. Karter Stuttgen (Stevens Point), 2-1.

120--Prelims: Mason Dutcher (Milton) dec. Corbin Trotzer (DC Everest), 13-11. Jake Stritesky (Badger) tech. fall Shane Westerhausen (Marshfield), 15-0, 4:24. Quarterfinals: Hayden Halter (Waterford) pinned Dutcher, 5:43. Bryce Jankowski (Cedarburg) dec. Stritesky, 4-2.

126--Prelim: Ethan Pogorzelski (Menomonee Falls) dec. Mayson MacLennan (Janesville Craig), 16-11.

138--Prelim: Daniel Stilling (Elkhorn) pinned Issac Ortegon (Fond du Lac), 5:29. Quarterfinal: Stilling pinned Parker Bevilacqua (Muskego), 3:11.

160--Prelim: Bryant Schaaf (Sauk Prairie) dec. Colman Karl (Elkhorn), 7-5.

170--Prelim: Jake Boyette (Menomonie) dec. Aaron Taylor (Elkhorn), 11-7.

285--Prelim: Keeanu Benton (Janesville Craig) pinned Tyler Pitcel (Mukwonago), 2:55. Quarterfinal: Benton pinned Charlie Covert (Slinger), 1:54.

Division 2 prelims

120--Jared Miller (Evansville/Albany) pinned Owen Chelminiak (Delavan-Darien), 3:07.

126--Tyler Hantsberger (Somerset) maj. dec. Austin Scofield (Evansville/Albany), 11-0.

132--Cole Bavery (Edgerton) dec. Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca), 10-6. Dane Higgins (Medford) dec. Cole Hanson (Delavan-Darien), 8-1.

160--Dalton Fritch (North Fond du Lac) pinned Trevor Wilkinson (Edgerton), 2:32.

170--Quincy Klister (Wrightstown) pinned Amaru Casas (Whitewater), 1:56.

Division 3 prelim

152--Derek Marten (Stratford) dec. Korben Brown (Parkview), 11-7.