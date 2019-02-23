MADISON

For the second year in a row, Keeanu Benton came up short in his bid for a state title.

The Janesville Craig senior was pinned by Max Meeuwsen of Bay Port at 2 minutes, 18 seconds in the Division 1 285-pound title match at the WIAA state wrestling tournament.

Benton took an early 2-0 lead and led 2-1 after one period but got caught in a throw by Meeuwsen early in the second period and could not avoid being pinned.

Benton appeared to hit his head hard on the mat on Meeuwsen’s throw and took a bit of time to get back on his feet after the match.

“It’s my fault that it ever came to that,” Benton said afterward.

“First, I cramped up early in the match. Then when I got head-butted, I was seeing stars. When I got slammed, I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t even know I was pinned.

“He was a big strong guy, like all of them are. You have to be able to adjust and I didn’t. It’s frustrating.”

Benton, a University of Wisconsin football recruit, finished the season 42-2. Both his losses came to state champions, as Logan Zschemitz of Spencer/Columbus Catholic won the Division 2 title at 285.

Elkhorn’s Daniel Stilling also came up short in his state title bid.

The senior came within two points of beating one of his best friends and offseason training partner, Hunter Lewis, in the finals at 138 pounds.

After losing by one point to Lewis in a sectional title bout last week, Stilling lost 8-7 in the title match Saturday. Stilling fell behind early 2-0 but rallied to take a 5-2 lead after one period. He scored on an escape, two-point near-fall and a takedown.

Lewis, who won his second straight state title, trailed 7-2 early in the second before storming back. The senior got an escape, takedown and three-point nearfall to grab an 8-7 lead after two periods.

Starting on bottom to start the final period, Stilling could not escape the clutches of Lewis and came up one point short.

Area medalists

A number of area wrestlers found the podium Saturday.

Milton’s Riley Nilo capped off an impressive freshman campaign by finishing sixth at 106 pounds in Division 1. Nilo ended the season with a 40-9 record.

Edgerton’s Cole Bavery is now a three-time state medalist. The Edgerton junior was fourth at 132 in Division 2. Bavery finished the season 39-5 and had placed fifth the last two years at state.

Brodhead/Juda’s Jackson Hauri, who was second at state last year, finished fourth in Division 2 at 152. Hauri capped off his senior season with a 40-4 record.

Lake Geneva Badger junior Jake Stritesky ended his season with an impressive 43-3 record thanks to a fIfth-place finish at 120 in Division 1.

Elkhorn sophomore Payton Jacobson was sixth in D1 at 113 and ended his season 39-10.

WIAA state wrestling

Area results

At Kohl Center, Madison

DIVISION 1

Championships

138—Hunter Lewis (Stoughton) dec. Daniel Stilling (Elkhorn), 8-7.

285—Max Meeuwsen (Bay Port pinned Keeanu Benton (Janesville Craig), 2:18.

Medal matches

106—Consolation semifinal: Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) maj. dec. Riley Nilo (Milton), 13-2. Fifth place: Alec Hunter (Oshkosh West) pinned Nilo, 2:45.

113—Consolation semifinal: Jaden Bird (Burlington) dec. Payton Jacobson (Elkhorn), 3-1. Fifth place: Alex Pellowski (Holmen) def. Jacobson, 5-2 (3OT).

120—Consolation semifinal: Mitchell Mesenbrink (Arrowhead) maj. dec. Jake Stritesky (Badger), 13-2. Fifth place: Stritesky dec. Demario Ford (Manitowoc Lincoln), 5-0.

DIVISION 2

Medal Matches

132—Consolation semifinal: Cole Bavery (Edgerton) dec. Dane Higgins (Medford), 9-6. Third place: Charlie Stuhl dec. Bavery, 4-0.

152—Consolation semifinal: Jackson Hauri (Brodhead/Juda) maj. dec. Ellis Pfleger (Grafton), 10-2. Third place: Tristan Massie (Barron) def. Hauri, 5-3 sudden victory.