MADISON

Daniel Stilling has the chance to to end his prep wrestling career as a state champion.

It must run in the family.

The Elkhorn Area High senior seized on an early miscue by Appleton North’s Ian Laatsch and eventually prevailed with an 11-10 decision in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Friday evening at the Kohl Center.

Stilling will face Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis in the state championship Saturday afternoon—a rematch of the sectional final match Lewis won over Stilling by a 3-2 decision. Janesville Craig senior Keeanu Benton will join Stilling in the finals, wrestling in one of the last matches on championship night.

The “March of Champions” is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Title matches will follow, starting at 106 pounds.

Jacob Stilling, a two-time state-title winner during his prep days, had one of the best views of Daniel Stilling’s entertaining semifinal victory, which included holding off a third-period charge from Laatsch.

“He’s a better coach than he was a wrestler I think,” Daniel Stilling (46-3) joked about his older brother, who wrestled for the University of Wisconsin and now serves as an assistant on head coach Ken Reynolds’ staff.

Daniel Stilling led 6-4 after the first period, scoring five key points when he reversed Laatsch and then controlled the Appleton North senior with a headlock.

“I turned in, his head was right there and I ripped that headlock,” Stilling said. “He was going to mess up somewhere; I just had to take advantage.”

Daniel Stilling still had to hold off a late push from Laatsch (45-2), who scored four points in the third period.

“Danny’s one that can capitalize anywhere,” Reynolds said.

“He capitalized when Ian left his head up and scored his five. That was the difference in the match.”

Reynolds said the two Stillings bring varying styles to the mat. Jacob won state titles at 170 pounds in 2012 and 2013 by overpowering opponents, while Daniel has a bit more flair.

“The head toss—that’s Danny’s style,” Reynolds said. “Jake was a machine. Nothing could stop Jake. Danny’s more athletic. He’s a scrambler. He makes things happen.”

Daniel Stilling said he’s been much more at ease during his third trip to state. He finished fifth at 132 pounds as a sophomore and was third as a junior in 2018.

“I know the experience. I know the feeling,” Stilling said. “I don’t wrestle cautious like I did my sophomore and junior year.”

Benton (44-1) earned a trip back to the 285-pound final by pinning Green Bay West/East/Southwest’s Isaac Klarkowski in 2 minutes, 27 seconds. Benton scored a pair of takedowns in the first period to take a 4-0 lead. About 30 seconds into the second period, he swept one of Klarkowski’s legs and dropped him to the mat.

The future Wisconsin Badger didn’t let Klarkowski (33-6) escape again.

“I’m going out there and putting people’s heads through the mat, metaphorically speaking,” Benton said with a grin. “He tried to bear hug me down, and I guess he didn’t know I can throw back.”

Benton has been on a mission since losing to Kaukauna’s Keaton Kluever in the state final last season. He’ll face Bay Port’s Max Meeuwsen this afternoon with the chance to become Craig’s first-ever heavyweight individual champion.

Elkhorn’s Payton Jacobson lost a 6-3 decision to Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel in a 113-pound semifinal. Jacobson fell behind 6-0 and couldn’t rally.

“Payton just didn’t get his start we wanted,” Reynolds said. “I think at the end of the match, his nerves kind of calmed down.”

Jacobson, who lost a pair of matches competing at state last season as a freshman, ended his campaign with a 41-8 record.

“He was a little nervous. He’ll be back. There’s no doubt about it he’ll be back,” Reynolds said.

At 132 pounds in Division 2, the path to a four-peat for Luxemburg-Casco’s Bryce Bosman (40-6) went through Edgerton’s Cole Bavery (39-4).

Bosman won by 5-1 decision and would become the 17th wrestler in state history to win four titles if he can best Two Rivers’ Matt Bianchi in the final.

Bavery pinned Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah’s Raistlin Lopez Lloyd in 1:57 in a quarterfinal Friday afternoon to reach the semifinal.

One of Friday’s most surprising results came in Division 2 at 152 pounds, where Brodhead/Juda senior Jackson Hauri saw his bid for a return to the state finals cut short by Barron’s Tristan Massie (9-5 decision) in a quarterfinal early Friday afternoon.

Hauri, a four-time state qualifier who was the runner-up to Evansville/Albany’s Nolan Kicmol at 152 pounds in 2018, won his first consolation match—a 4-3 decision over Ellsworth’s Sawyer Hamilton—to ensure a podium finish.

Evansville/Albany’s Jared Miller lost a 6-1 decision to Wrightstown’s Kaiden Koltz in a 120-pound quarterfinal Friday morning. Hours later, Miller was pinned in 2:05 by Jefferson’s Weston Wright in his first consolation match, ending the Evansville/Albany senior’s tournament.

Consolation movement

Milton’s Riley Nilo bounced back from a loss Thursday to win his first two matches in the Division 1 consolation bracket at 106 pounds. The freshman pinned Waterford’s Lucas Johnson in 4:31 and then edged Slinger’s Carter Ziebell with a 3-2 decision.

Nilo could finish as high as third with a pair of wins Saturday.

Craig’s Juan Armas (113 pounds) and Mayson MacLennan (126 pounds) both were eliminated Friday. Armas (30-18) earned a 5-2 decision over Slinger’s Michael Parker before falling to Burlington’s Jaden Bird, the bracket’s No. 2 wrestler, via 5-3 decision. MacLennan (44-8) was pinned by Waterford’s Josh Cherba in 2:43.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Jake Stritesky is still alive in the 120-pound bracket in Division 1. The junior needs two wins to finish third.

WIAA state wrestling

Area results

At the Kohl Center, Madison

Division 1

113—Semifinal: Tyler Goebel (Mukwonago) dec. Payton Jacobson (Elkhorn), 6-3.

138—Semifinal: Daniel Stilling (Elkhorn) dec. Ian Laatsch (Appleton North), 11-10.

285—Semifinal: Keeanu Benton (Craig) pinned Ian Laatsch (GB W/E/SW), 2:27.

106—Wrestlebacks: Riley Nilo (Milton) pinned Lucas Johnson (Waterford), 4:31. Nilo dec. Carter Ziebell (Slinger), 3-2.

113—Wrestlebacks: Juan Armas (Janesville Craig) dec. Michael Parker (Slinger), 5-2. Jaden Bird (Burlington) dec. Armas, 5-3.

120—Wrestlebacks: Jake Stritesky (Badger) pinned Joey Rozanski (Waukesha South), 1:40. Demario Ford (Manitowoc Lincoln) dec. Mason Dutcher (Milton), 3-2. Stritesky pinned Joseph Mendoza (Racine Park), 3:43.

126—Wrestleback: Joshua Cherba (Waterford) pinned Mayson MacLennan (Janesville Craig), 2:43.

160—Wrestleback: Cooper Schlosser (West Bend East) dec. Colman Karl (Elkhorn), 3-1.

Division 2

132—Semifinal: Bryce Bosman (Lux-Casco) dec. Cole Bavery (Edgerton), 5-1.

120—Quarterfinals: Kaiden Koltz (Wrightstown) dec. Jared Miller (Evansville/Albany), 6-1. Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) maj. dec. Devon Harbison (Turner), 16-7. Wrestlebacks: Weston Wright (Jefferson) pinned Miller, 2:05. Andrew Schad (Kiel) dec. Harbison, 9-2.

132—Quarterfinal: Cole Bavery (Edgerton) pinned Raistlin Lopez Lloyd (Elkhart Lake/Howards Grove), 1:57.

152—Quarterfinal: Tristan Massie (Barron) dec. Jackson Hauri (Brodhead/Juda), 9-5. Wrestleback: Hauri dec. Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth), 4-3.