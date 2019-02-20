Keeanu Benton of Janesville Craig and Brodhead/Juda's Jackson Hauri came up one win short of a state title last year.

Hauri finished second in Division 2 at 152 pounds.

Benton was the state runner-up at 285 pounds in Division 1.

Both will be gunning for gold this year as the three-day WIAA state individual tournament gets underway today at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Benton brings a 39-1 record into the state tournament and has been the top-ranked wrestler in Division 1 at 285 all season.

"If Keeanu stays focused and worries about the task at hand, he's going to be tough to beat," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "He has to take it one match at a time and not look ahead.

"And having wrestled there (at state) the last two years, including in the finals last year, he knows what to expect and how to handle the pressure that comes with it."

Benton, a University of Wisconsin football recruit, lost only once this season to Logan Zschemitz of Spencer/Columbus, the top-ranked 285-pounder and defending state champion in Division 2.

Hauri, a senior, is 38-2 and gets a first-round bye because he won a sectional championship. He's not scheduled to wrestle until Friday morning. He finished second last year at 152, losing in the finals to Evansville/Albany's Nolan Kicmol.

Beloit Turner's Devon Harbison also earned a first-round bye in Division 2 and wrestles in a quarterfinal match at 120 pounds Friday morning.

Three other area wrestlers found the podium last year and are hoping for similar results this year. Elkhorn's Daniel Stilling was third at 132 in Division 1, Edgerton's Cole Bavery was fifth in Division 2 at 132 and Milton's Mason Dutcher was sixth in D1 at 113.

The tournament begins today at 3 p.m. with Division 1 preliminary matches.

WIAA State Tournament

At Kohl Center

AREA QUALIFIERS AND FIRST-ROUND MATCHES

Division 1

106--Riley Nilo (38-6), fr., Milton vs. Cooper Willis (44-2), fr., Union Grove

113--Payton Jacobson (37-7), soph., Elkhorn vs. Dylan Ellefson (35-9), fr., La Crosse Logan; Juan Armas (28-15), soph., Janesville Craig vs. Alex Pellowski (40-9), jr., Holmen

120--Mayson Dutcher (39-6), sr., Milton vs. Corbin Trotzer (18-5), sr., D.C. Everest; Jake Stritesky (39-1), jr., Badger vs. Shane Westerhausen (26-12), jr., Marshfield

126--Mayson MacLennan (44-4), jr., Janesville Craig vs. Ethan Pogorzelski (40-5), jr., Menomonee Falls

138--Daniel Stilling (41-3), sr., Elkhorn vs. Isaac Ortegon (35-5), soph., Fond du Lac

160--Colman Karl (37-9), jr., Elkhorn vs. Bryant Schaaf (41-5), sr., Sauk Prairie

170--Aaron Taylor (26-13), jr., Elkhorn vs. Jake Boyette (35-9), sr., Menomonie

285--Keeanu Benton (39-1), sr., Janesville Craig vs. Tyler Pitcel (32-16), jr., Mukwonago

Division 2

120--Owen Chelminiak (31-12), fr., Delavan-Darien vs. Jared Miller (28-8), sr., Evansville/Albany

126--Austin Scofield (27-11), soph., Evansville/Albany vs. Tyler Hantsbarger (36-7), jr., Somerset

132--Cole Bavery (36-3), jr., Edgerton vs. Colby Bernhardt (40-9), jr., Waupaca

160--Trevor Wilkinson (39-9), jr., Edgerton vs. Dalton Fritsch (32-6), sr., North Fond du Lac

170--Amaru Casas (29-9), sr., Whitewater vs. Quincy Klister (33-14), soph., Wrightstown

Division 3

152--Korben Brown (30-6), soph., Parkview vs. Derek Marten (20-3), sr., Stratford