Janesville Craig’s wrestling team had hoped to be competing for a Big Eight Conference dual title.

The Cougars took out their aggression on Sun Prairie on Thursday night.

In a makeup of the third-place matchup from Friday’s postponement of the Big Eight Showcase, Craig took down the Cardinals 63-15 at Sun Prairie on Thursday night.

After the teams traded pins to open the match, Craig got forfeits at 215 and 285 pounds and a pin from Joey Coulter at 106 to seize full control.

“The kids really gave a good effort,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “They were disappointed they weren’t wrestling in the dual championship, but they proved what they can do tonight.”

Craig also got pins from Mayson MacLennan (126 pounds), Aiden Romack (145), Marshall Getchell (152), Davon Serrano (160), Grant Mullen (170) and Mitchell Schumann (182).

“We had a lot of pins,” Mullen said. “Every single year I’ve been here it’s been a three-point match one way or another with them, and tonight we performed very well.”

Craig hosts Whitewater in a nonconference dual Tuesday night.

CRAIG 63, SUN PRAIRIE 15

106—Joey Coulter (JC) pinned Emily Tess, 1:15. 113—Alex Yelk (SP) dec. Belle Goethe, 8-2. 120—Hunter Klietz (JC) dec. Ryan Rivest, 6-5. 126—Mayson MacLennan (JC) pinned Nathan Voung, 2:33. 132—Sebastian Getchell (JC) by forf. 138—Jack Desens (SP) pinned Cody Johnson, 3:11. 145—Aiden Romack (JC) pinned Quinn Hess, 4:52.

152—Marshall Getchell (JC) pinned Karson Sutton, 3:04. 160—Davon Serrano (JC) pinned Kyle Kaltenberg, 1:11. 170—Grant Mullen (JC) pinned Cooper Pomedahl, 3:03. 182—Mitchell Schumann (JC) pinned Natalie Kemp, 1:10. 195—Brendan Shannon (SP) pinned Braden Hopkins, 1:42. 220—Brady Schenk (JC) by forf. 285—Keeanu Benton (JC) by forf.

Match started at 182.