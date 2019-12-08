JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig dominated the Big Eight Conference wrestling scene last season.

The Cougars won the East Division dual meet title and easily captured the conference tournament thanks to five individual champions. Four of those champs return for the 2019-20 season.

Craig coach Mark Mullen said his team has set the bar high once again.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and some things to sort out yet, but our expectations are pretty high,” Mullen said. “We’ve got a lot of kids back that have already had good success.

“I think we’re going to be strong up and down the lineup because of our depth and ability to move guys around. But you still have to come out and wrestle. Nothing is given.”

Heading the list of returnees is two-time defending conference champion Mayson MacLennan. The senior was 44-6 last season and advanced to state.

“He’s a lot bigger and stronger this season,” Mullen said of MacLennan. “He’ll probably wrestle at 138 but could move up if we need him to.”

Other returning conference champions are junior Juan Armas, along with seniors Aiden Romack and Mitchell Schumann.

“Those three know what it takes to get the job done,” Mullen said. “Juan really came on at the end of last season and ended up wrestling at state. And Romack and Schumann are a big part of a strong senior class that wants to repeat as conference champions and go out on top.”

Brady Schenck and Marshall Getchell return after finishing runner-up at the conference tournament last year.

Junior Grant Mullen will likely wrestle at 182 pounds, with junior Joe Smith at 195, Schenck at 220 and junior Braeden Hopkins at 285

“We’re going to be much more talented at the upper weights than we normally have been,” coach Mullen said. “And like I said, I like the fact that we can move some kids around if we need to.”

Julian Garcia returns and will likely wrestle at 126, with Joey Bellamo the likely starter at 145 or 138, depending on where MacLennan slots in.

“I think everybody’s excited about the potential this team has,” Mullen said. “We really shouldn’t have a weak link anywhere in the lineup.

“But, we also can’t live on what happened last year. This is a new year, and everybody in the Big Eight will be gunning for us.”

Parker on the rise

Shane Fleming has Janesville Parker on a fast track to being one of the top program’s in the Big Eight once again.

The Vikings won the Big Eight’s West Division title in Fleming’s first season last year and return 11 varsity wrestlers. Three of them were second at the conference meet last year.

“We have a young, strong and hard-working group of student-athletes,” said Fleming, the lone state champion in the storied history of Parker wrestling. “We’ve got 27 kids in our weight room working their tails off.

“Our team has a strong family feel. No one wants to let their teammates down.”

Ian Ramirez, Blake Krueger and Jakob WIlliams finished second at the conference meet last year. Krueger and Williams are sophomores, while Ramirez is a junior. All three won convincingly in the Vikings’ season-opening win over Madison East on Friday night.

“I’m looking forward to having some conference champions this year,” Fleming said. “It has been a while since we had one.”

Senior Bryce Heerey returns at 195, with senior Nathan White back at 285. Both won by pin in the opener.

“I really think we can win our side of the Big Eight dual meet division,” Fleming said. “I expect us to meet up with the school from the other side of the river in the championship match.”