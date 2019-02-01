JANESVILLE

Can a loss be a good thing?

Mark Mullen believes so.

The Janesville Craig wrestling coach says a dual-meet loss to Middleton is exactly the motivation his team needed heading into Saturday’s Big Eight Conference tournament.

“Nobody on our team was happy that we finished third and didn’t wrestle for a conference dual-meet championship,” Mullen said. “We were happy to beat Sun Prairie convincingly to finish third, but that’s not the match we wanted to wrestle in.

“Our goal to start the season was to win a dual meet championship, conference tournament and regional title. We can still get the conference tournament and regional title.”

Saturday’s meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Verona High School, with championship and third-place matches expected to begin around 3 p.m.

The conference junior varsity tournament will also be held Saturday at Verona. That meet was originally scheduled for tonight, but was pushed back to Saturday due to WIAA rules regarding practice time. Varsity matches will take place on three mats and JV on two mats.

Craig is the defending Big Eight tournament champion.

Mullen said depth will once again determine the champion Saturday.

“You really need to try and score points in every weight class,” Mullen said. “Sometimes those third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes can really add up.

“And bonus points are what you are after more than anything. The more pins you have, the more points you’re going to score.”

Craig has two defending conference champions. Senior Keeanu Benton is the defending champion at 285 pounds and currently ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 1. Mayson MacLennan, a junior, won at 113 last year and will likely wrestle at 128 on Saturday.

Janesville Parker is coming off a successful dual-meet season under first-year coach Shane Fleming. The Vikings won their division and finished second overall in the Big Eight after losing to Middleton in the Showcase championship match.

Fleming said his young squad continues to get better.

“What we’ve done has gone way beyond my expectations,” Fleming said. “I’m very happy, especially because we’re so young and are only going to get better.

“We know we’re not quite there yet as far as winning the conference tournament, but we feel like we can get maybe four guys into the finals Saturday. That would be great.”