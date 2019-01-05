Janesville Craig High’s wrestling team finished second Saturday at the Lodi Duals.
The Cougars finished 3-1, with the only loss coming to tournament champion Holmen, which is currently ranked second in the state in Division 1.
Craig posted victories over host Lodi, Evansville and Spencer Catholic.
Mayson MacLennan, Davon Serrano and Brady Schenk were 4-0 on the day for Craig.
“We’ve never finished second here, so that was nice to see,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “Probably the highlight of the day for us was our loss to Holmen. They only beat us 40-30. I really didn’t expect it to be that close. hat’s the second-ranked team in the state.
“Overall, we had a pretty good day. We beat Evansville in another close match like it always is between us, and had some kids that really wrestled well all day.”
Craig’s Keeanu Benton, the top-seeded wrestler at 285 pounds in Division 1, suffered his first loss of the season. Benton lost by injury default to Logan Zschernitz of Spencer Catholic, who is the defending Division 2 state champion.
Lodi Duals
TEAM STANDINGS
Holmen, 4-0; Janesville Craig, 3-1; Evansville, 2-2; Lodi, 1-3; Spencer Catholic, 0-4
CRAIG RESULTS
Holmen 40, Craig 30
Craig 48, Lodi 28
Craig 38, Evansville 36
Craig 54, Spencer Catholic 24
Milton High won the 12-team Kenosha Bradford Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, with Janesville Parker finishing third.
The Red Hawks featured four individual champions.
Riley Nilon (106), Hunter Kieliszewski (113), Mason Dutcher (120) and Jordan Stivarius (160) all won their weight divisions to help the Red Hawks to 195.5 points. Dutcher, a senior, improved to 25-3 on the season and won his 100th career match.
Nilon is 22-5, Kieliszewski is 20-6 and Stivarius is 15-8.
Parker was led by a pair of second-place finishes. Ian Ramirez was second at 106, while Jakob Williams was second at 132.
“Out of our 12 wrestlers, we had nine ones that placed,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said.
Clinton’s Zach Wynstra (182) and Jacob Merimon (285) each took home individual titles.
Kenosha Bradford Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Milton 195.5; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 175.5; Janesville Parker, 135; Delavan-Darien, 118; Racine Horlick, 103; Kenosha Indian Trail, 98; Kettle Moraine, 95.5; Milwaukee Marshall, 87; Westosha Central, 77; Clinton, 57; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 48.5; Madison West. 36.INDIVIDUAL FINISHES
106—1. Riley Nilo (Milton); 2. Ian Ramirez (Janesville Parker); 3. Mason Hennessey (Delavan-Darien); 4. Luke Garvens (Kettle Moraine).
113—1. Hunter Kieliszewski (Milton); 2. Zander Tomes (Milwaukee Marshall); 3. Eddie Opichka (Horlick); 4. Luke Pleiss (Janesville Parker).
120—1. Mason Dutcher (Milton); 2. Gabriel Ramirez (Milwaukee Ronald Reagan); 3. Owen Chelminiak (Delavan-Darien); 4. Jonathan Langenstroer (Kettle Moraine).
126—1. Collin Widmar (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther); 2. Jake Garvens (Kettle Moraine); 3. Blake Krueger (Janesville Parker); 4. Donta Roberts (Racine Horlick).
132—1. Abel Castillo (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther); 2. Jakob Williams (Janesville Parker); 3. Cole Hanson (Delavan-Darien); 4. Trey Smith (Milton).
138—1. Cole Nelson (Kenosha Indian Trail); 2. Cole Ramos (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; 3. Jefferson Kearby (Westosha Central); 4. Tyler Kersten (Milton).
145—1. Marco Infusino (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther); 2. Justin Sanchez (Milton); 3. Joe Harris (Madison West); 4. Dominic Dransfield (Janesville Parker).
152—1. Nick Cihler (Racine Horlick); 2. Kade Desormeau (Milton); 3. Adam Jaraba (M+ilwaukee Ronald Reagan); 4. Braeden Wittkamp (Westosha Central).
160—1. Jordan Stivarius (Milton); 2. Brenden Wittkamp (Westosha Central); 3. Carson Widmar (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther); 4. Dylan Connell (Kenosha Indian Trail).
170—1. Leonardo Kiser (Kenosha Indian Trail); 2. Harrison Schreiber (Madison West); 3. Ethan Gegare (Racine Horlick); 4. Devyn Miller (Milton)
182—1. Zach Wynstra (Clinton). 2. Noah Brown (Kettle Moraine); 3. Ashten Qualls (Milwaukee Marshall); 4. Sam Markling (Delavan-Darien).
195—1. Nate Bowens (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther); 2. Eric Gonzalez (Delavan-Darien); 3. Damon Young (Racine Horlick); 4. Josiah Richardson (Milton).
220—1. Azarion Waits (Milwaukee Marshall); 2. Jordan Hergert (Milton); 3. Mason Kochersperger (Kenosha Indian Trail); 4. Christopher Christensen (Westosha Central).
285—1. Jacob Merimon (Clinton); 2. Venicio Vasquez (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther); 3. Nathan White (Janesville Parker); 4. Joshua Holmes (Milwaukee Marshall).
