West Bend East won the two-day Mid-States wrestling tournament Saturday with 248 points.

Union Grove finished second with 228, while Janesville Craig and Evansville were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Janesville Parker finished 11th.

Mayson MacLennan was second at 138 pounds to lead Craig.

Marshall Getchell (17) and Brady Schenk (220) were both third for the Cougars.

“The number of wrestlers we had competing all did a great job for us,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “Schenk getting a pin in the third-place match enabled us to make the top five for the first time.

“Heavyweight Braeden Hopkins tied for the most pins in the tournament. That was a nice surprise for us.”

Elkhorn had two individual champions. Joey Showalter won the 106-pound title, while Colman Karl was the champion at 160. The Elks finished 10th in the team standings.

Lake Geneva Badger got titles from Josh Stritesky at 113 and Kyle Freund at 285. The Badgers finished 14th.

Beloit Turner’s Drew Ries won the title at 195 to help the Trojans finish 10th.

Parker got fourth-place finishes from Jakob Williams, Bryce Heerey and Ian Ramirez.

“If we could have won just a couple more matches that last round, we would’ve finished in the top 10,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “But overall, it was still a good tournament for us. We keep moving forward.”

MID-STATES CLASSIC

TEAM SCORESWest Bend East 248, Union Grove 228, Bradley-Bourbonnais 221.5, New Trier 211.5, Janesville Craig 208.5, Evansville 207, Harvard 191, Oregon 186, Beloit Turner 175, Elkhorn 168, Janesville Parker 167, Oconomowoc 160, Cedar Grove-Belgium 159, Lake Geneva Badger 156, Delavan-Darien 154.5, Edgerton 144.5, Nicolet 144, Dundee Crown 139.5, Weyauwega-Fremont 139.5, Whitewater 122.5, Poynette 118, Appleton North 105, Johnsburg 102, Horicon 98, Reedsville 93, Pecatonica-Argyle 85.5, Jefferson 75, Whitefish Bay 74.5, Wauconda 72, Chicago Mather 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 54, Waukesha North 32, River Ridge-Cassville 30, Brookwood 28.5, Ozaukee 22, Palmyra 22,

TITLE AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106—Title: Joey Showalter (Elk) major dec. over Mason Hennessey (DD) 9-0; Third: Brian Hernandez (Harv) dec. Ian Ramirez (JP) 5-4

113—Title: Josh Stritesky (LGB) dec. Bryce Fiegel (Harv) 7-1; Third: Anthony Lawryn (BB) pinned Ryan Hazzard (Edg) 4:25

120—Title: Austin Spacht (BB) dec. Cash Stewart (Poy) 6-5; Third: Carter Greening (WF) dec. Cooper Willis (UG) 5-2

126—Title: Nik Jimenez (Harv) major dec. over Dan Ciriacks (WBE) 8-0; Third: Amaire Jones (DC) pinned Austin Scofield (Ev) 3:40

132—Title: Cayden Henschel (WBE) major dec. over Jake Stritesky (LGB) 12-1; Third: Cael Erickson (CGB) major dec. over Colin Husko (Wauc) 13-1

138—Title: Gunnar Hamre (Poy) major dec. over Mayson MacLennan (JC) 14-5; Third: Michael Schliem (Ore) dec. Jakob Williams (JP) 4-2 (OT)

145—Title: Braeden Ott (Nic) dec. Owen Heiser (Ore) 9-4; Third: Lucas Regnier (BB) won by forfeit over Jacob Mindiola (Oc)

152—Title: Seth Niday (Or) dec. Cole Hanson (DD) 4-2 (OT); Third: Crosby Schlosser (WBE) major dec. over Joahan Cruz (DC) 11-2

160—Title: Colman Karl (Elk) major dec. over Dean Neff (Jeff) 21-9; Third: Matthew McKenna (NT) dec. Tre’veon Bivens (BT) 7-4

170—Title: Dajun Johnson (WB) major dec. over Trevor Wilkinson (Edg) 10-1; Third: Marshall Getchell (JC) dec. Ethan Shedbalkar (Johns) 8-2

182—Title: Jack Cummings (NT) dec. Justin Peake (Johns) 8-5; Third: Wyatt Griggel (DC) dec. Aaron Heine (Jeff) 11-4

195—Title: Drew Ries (BT) major dec. over Tommy McDermed (NT) 9-0; Third: Nathan Rosas (Harv) dec. Bryce Heerey (JP) 6-4

220—Title: Cole Ebert (Reeds) major dec. over Trey Griinke (BT) 12-0; Third: Brady Schenk (JC) pinned Markus Ramirez (CGB) 1:48

285—Title: Kyle Freund (LGB) dec. Timi Ladeinde (ML) 2-1 (2OT); Third: Wes King (AN) dec. Reed Farrington (Edg) 5-2